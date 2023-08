La Perla Fashion Holding NV

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands 22 August 2023

Placing of up to 11.1m new shares to raise up to €50m

La Perla Fashion Holding NV (“La Perla” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”), a luxury fashion holding company incorporating La Perla, a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear, and La Perla Beauty, announcements:

La Perla Fashion Holding NV announces that it intends to raise up to €50m to fund the continued growth of the business.

The placing proceeds are additionally expected to be used to expand into new activities that will capitalize upon La Perla's exceptional brand and heritage.

La Perla Fashion Holding NV will issue up to 11.1m new shares at €4.50 per share to fund these developments via a private placement reserved to qualified and professional investors.

La Perla Fashion Holdings NV has received commitments for 5m shares at €4.50 per share from institutional investors to launch the placement process.

Inquiries

Seven Dials City , Simon Kelner/James Devas

LaPerla@sevendialscity.com

Phone: +44 7885 813 114

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding NV, a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Operating La Perla Group”) and La Perla Beauty (UK). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. La Perla Beauty is in the initial phase of operation. The group operates under the brand “La Perla”. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, i.e., statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. bases these statements on its current plans, estimates, projections and expectations and they relate to events and are based on current assumptions that may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements may not be indicative of future performance; the actual outcome of the financial condition and results of operations of La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries, and the development of economic conditions, may differ materially from, in particular be more negative than, those conditions expressly or implicitly assumed or described in such statements. Even if the actual results of the La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. or its consolidated subsidiaries, including the financial condition, results of operations and economic conditions, develop in line with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, there can be no assurance that this will be the case in the future.

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: yp1wZJqZZ5qXmm2caZiYZmiWmGtmlmjIbWjLyWNql5qWnZ1glmZnaZvHZnFimWxt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/81477-20230822-la-perla-fashion-holding-nv-euro50m-raise.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2023 ActusNews