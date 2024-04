La Positiva Seguros y Reaseguros SAA is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the insurance sector. The Company focuses on the provision of life and non-life insurance policies. The Company's range of products includes agriculture, hospitalization, family protection, vehicle, boat, theft, transport, civil responsibility, death and funeral, mortgage credit life, dishonesty, property and casualty insurance policies, immediate annuities, as well as other insurance and reinsurance policies aimed at business and individual customers. Through its subsidiary, La Positiva Vida Seguros y Reaseguros SA, the Company is involved in the provision of direct life insurance policies across a network of Peruvian territory branches.