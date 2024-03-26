(Alliance News) - The board of directors of La SIA Spa has approved the draft financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, which closed with a net profit of EUR2.1 million, unchanged from last year.

The board proposed the detachment of an ordinary dividend, covering fiscal year 2023, of EUR0.2668 per share.

Consolidated production value reached EUR16.4 million due to the increase in the business related to renewable energy production.

Adjusted Ebitda was EUR3.6 million compared to EUR3.5 million as of December 31, 2022, with a margin on production value of 22 percent.

Adjusted Ebit was EUR2.9 million, with a margin on value of production of 18 percent against depreciation and provisions that amounted to EUR604,000 in the period.

Net financial position as of Dec. 31 totaled net cash of EUR4.9 million, an improvement from a negative EUR1.1 million in the same period last year.

SIA on Tuesday is flat at EUR4.42 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

