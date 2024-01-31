(Alliance News) - La Sia Spa announced on Wednesday the beginning of a rebranding journey that, it points out in a note, reflects "dedication to innovation, excellence and continuous evolution."

This path will involve the visual image of the brand, the logo, the website being worked on, and the image with which La Sia is present on social media.

After the milestones achieved in 2023, culminating in the IPO, La Sia celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with the intention of being reborn with a new "identity" and a new "face" in line with the maturation process and goals stated at the IPO.

"The IPO was the first step, we are now excited to present a bold rebranding that reflects our desire to continue to innovate, our modernity and propensity for change," said CEO Maurizio Ciardi, "We are ready to look to the future with a new brand identity, guided by the passion for innovation and determination that has always distinguished us as a company.

Sia is flat at EUR7.30 per share.

