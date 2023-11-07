(Alliance News) - Sia Spa reported Tuesday that it achieved a value of production of EUR11.1 million in the first nine months of the year, up nearly 14 percent from EUR9.7 million in the same period last year.

Net financial position changed to EUR4.0 million cash compared to EUR1.1 million debt recorded as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Backlog stands at EUR34.9 million from EUR29.2 million in the same period 2022, thus increasing by nearly 20 percent.

Maurizio Ciardi, president and CEO of the company, commented, "The third quarter of the year confirms the positive trend of the business, also with reference to the new industries that increasingly characterize our path. Once again, we are extremely satisfied with the consolidation of the backlog, which remains solid thanks to the new agreements signed, despite the fact that revenues grew by almost 50 percent compared to the June figure."

"In particular," Ciardi continues, "we are very pleased with the ramp up of agreements signed for the mobility vertical, which allow us to diversify our portfolio and develop new centers of excellence internally. The combination of these elements allows us to confirm our targets on the full year 2023, both in terms of value of production and margins."

La Sia's stock is flat at EUR8.75 per share.

