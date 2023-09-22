(Alliance News) - Sia Spa announced Friday that it has successfully participated in a tender called by the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici - GSE Spa for the awarding of support services for the technical management of the preliminary investigations related to applications for admission to the thermal account incentives.

SIA was finally awarded a framework agreement for a total amount of EUR1.0 million.

The service is scheduled to start in October and will have a total duration of four years, thus consolidating the visibility of the company's future business performance, which will be shared periodically by the company on a quarterly basis.

The last disclosed stock, reported in March of the current year, amounted to EUR27.1 million.

Maurizio Ciardi, president and chief executive officer of La SIA commented, "We are thrilled with this award, which in addition to its intrinsic economic value marks another step forward in the history of the company, which intends to consolidate a position as a strategic reference in the energy and energy efficiency tout court."

Sia is flat at EUR8.66 per share.

