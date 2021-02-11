La-Z-Boy Appoints James P. Hackett to Board of Directors

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that James P. Hackett has been named to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will serve on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. The appointment expands the Board to 10 members.



Hackett serves as a Special Advisor to Ford Motor Company and was President and Chief Executive Officer of the company from 2017 through 2020. Under his leadership, Ford moved aggressively into the new era of smart vehicles. At the same time, Hackett strengthened the company’s base business by restructuring operations and invigorating the product portfolio. Before serving as CEO, Hackett was Chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a subsidiary of Ford. He also served on Ford’s Board from 2013 through 2020.

Prior to executive positions at Ford, Hackett spent 30 years at Steelcase, the global leader in office furniture, serving 20 years as CEO before his retirement from the position in 2014. He served as Vice Chairman of Steelcase from 2014 to 2015.

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Jim is a welcome addition to our Board. An astute thought leader, his keen understanding of the consumer is matched by his ability to quickly identify changes in the marketplace and marry the two together with innovative product offerings. With demonstrable career successes at both Steelcase and Ford, including three decades of office furniture experience, we are pleased to have the benefit of his insight, foresight and wisdom as we move into our next phase of growth. Jim will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to our company.”

Hackett earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and also played for the school’s football team. From 2014 through 2016, he served as Interim Director of Athletics for his alma mater, where he led the search for a permanent athletic director.

