La Z Boy Incorporated : 2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

La-Z-Boy Incorporated One La-Z-Boy Drive Monroe, Michigan 48162-5138 July 20, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in the Wright Room of The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 2501 Worldgateway Place, Detroit, Michigan. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to:

elect the nine director nominees named in the attached Proxy Statement for an annual term until the 2023 annual meeting;

ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for FY 2023;

approve, through a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of our named executive officers as disclosed in the attached Proxy Statement;

approve the La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan; and

La-Z-Boy Incorporated 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan; and act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. We hope you will read the attached Proxy Statement, which contains detailed information about the matters we are asking you to vote on, and vote in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations. Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy via a toll-free number or over the Internet, as detailed below. If you received a paper copy of the proxy card by mail, you may submit your proxy by signing, dating and mailing the proxy card in the envelope provided. If you attend the Annual Meeting and prefer to vote in person, you will be able to do so and your vote at the Annual Meeting will revoke any proxy you have previously submitted.

We currently intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person. If we decide to change the location of the Annual Meeting or to hold it partly or solely by means of virtual communications, as permitted by applicable law, we will announce such decision in advance, and details on how to participate will be issued by a press release filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 8-K and available at proxyvote.com. Please retain the 16-digit control number included on your notice, on your proxy card, or in the voting instructions that accompanied your proxy materials as you will need this number should we determine to allow for virtual attendance and you elect to participate.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Uzma Ahmad

Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Proxy Voting

Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible using one of the following methods:

Online By Phone By Mail www.proxyvote.com 1-800-690-6903 Completing, dating, signing and returning your proxy card

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on August 30, 2022 Our Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report are available online at http://www.proxyvote.com.