La Z Boy Incorporated : Investor Presentation

Lay‐Z‐Boy Incorporated: Wholesale Manufacturer and Retailer
Including the iconic La‐Z‐Boy brand, fast‐growing Joybird and other trade brands
$2.4 billion in sales1 across Wholesale, Retail and Joybird with ~95% of sales in North America
Wholesale
World‐class supply chain; manufactures and
58% of Sales1
imports upholstered furniture and casegoods;
sells to approximately 4,000 outlets
Retail
161 company‐owned La‐Z‐Boy Furniture
Galleries® stores
34% of Sales1
Benefit of blended operating margin -
Wholesale and Retail
Joybird
Sells upholstered furniture and other
goods through its online website,
(Reported in
www.joybird.com, and four
Corporate/Other)
small‐format urban stores
95‐year legacy of innovation, quality, craftsmanship and American heritage
1. FY22
La‐Z‐Boy Incorporated's Synergistic Platform
Building and selling powerful premium brands that complement one another
U.K.
Building
Thailand
Import
International
Casegoods
Joybird.com
La‐Z‐Boy.com
La‐Z‐Boy® Retail
Independent
Other Third‐
Independent
Selling
Party Retailers
Furniture
Company‐owned
Licensees
Retailers
Approx. 55
countries
E‐commerce
LZB Furniture Galleries® Stores
Note: Relative revenue representation (not 100% to scale)
Wholesale segment
Retail segment
Joybird (included in Corporate/other)
La‐Z‐Boy Incorporated Leadership Team
Melinda Whittington
Bob Lucian
Tj Linz
Otis Sawyer
Keith Wilson
President and CEO
SVP and CFO
President, Retail Division
President,
President, International
Portfolio Brands
and Joybird
Mike Leggett
Rob Sundy
Carol Lee
Raphael Richmond
Katie Vanderjagt
SVP and CSCO
SVP and CCO
VP and CIO
VP, General Counsel
VP and CHRO
and Chief Compliance
Officer
