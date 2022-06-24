Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  La-Z-Boy Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    LZB   US5053361078

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

(LZB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
25.16 USD   +3.80%
Raymond James Adjusts La-Z-Boy's Price Target to $32 From $40, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
La-Z-Boy Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise; Company Issues Fiscal Q1 Revenue Guidance; Shares Soar
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Staying on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
La Z Boy Incorporated : Investor Presentation

06/24/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION June 2022

Forward‐Looking Disclaimer

  • This presentation contains statements that relate directly or indirectly to our future business, events or financial performance that may constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements generally contain words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "feels," "forecasts," "hopes," "intends," "likely," "non‐recurring," "one‐time," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "short‐term," "target," "unusual," "will," or words of similar meaning. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward‐looking statements.
  • Such forward‐looking statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of La‐Z‐Boy management, of which many are beyond the control of the company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10‐K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
  • Actual results, performance or achievements of La‐Z‐Boy may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in any forward‐looking statement.
  • The reconciliation of certain Non‐GAAP measures in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found at the end of the presentation.

2

Lay‐Z‐Boy Incorporated: Wholesale Manufacturer and Retailer

Including the iconic La‐Z‐Boy brand, fast‐growing Joybird and other trade brands

$2.4 billion in sales1 across Wholesale, Retail and Joybird with ~95% of sales in North America

Wholesale

World‐class supply chain; manufactures and

58% of Sales1

imports upholstered furniture and casegoods;

sells to approximately 4,000 outlets

Retail

161 company‐owned La‐Z‐Boy Furniture

Galleries® stores

34% of Sales1

Benefit of blended operating margin -

Wholesale and Retail

Joybird

Sells upholstered furniture and other

goods through its online website,

(Reported in

www.joybird.com, and four

Corporate/Other)

small‐format urban stores

95‐year legacy of innovation, quality, craftsmanship and American heritage

1. FY22

3

La‐Z‐Boy Incorporated's Synergistic Platform

Building and selling powerful premium brands that complement one another

U.K.

Building

Thailand

Import

International

Casegoods

Joybird.com

La‐Z‐Boy.com

La‐Z‐Boy® Retail

Independent

Other Third‐

Independent

Selling

Party Retailers

Furniture

Company‐owned

Licensees

Retailers

Approx. 55

countries

E‐commerce

LZB Furniture Galleries® Stores

Note: Relative revenue representation (not 100% to scale)

Wholesale segment

Retail segment

Joybird (included in Corporate/other)

4

La‐Z‐Boy Incorporated Leadership Team

Melinda Whittington

Bob Lucian

Tj Linz

Otis Sawyer

Keith Wilson

President and CEO

SVP and CFO

President, Retail Division

President,

President, International

Portfolio Brands

and Joybird

Mike Leggett

Rob Sundy

Carol Lee

Raphael Richmond

Katie Vanderjagt

SVP and CSCO

SVP and CCO

VP and CIO

VP, General Counsel

VP and CHRO

and Chief Compliance

5

Officer

Disclaimer

La-Z-Boy Incorporated published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 19:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
