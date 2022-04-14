Labat Africa : Appointment of a new director

LABAT AFRICA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1986/001616/06)

("Labat Africa" or "the Company")

ISIN Code: ZAE 000018354 Share Code: LAB

LEI 9845000R73DF5EE41J88

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the board of directors of Labat Africa ("the Board") is pleased to advise shareholders that Mr Stanton van Rooyen ("Stanton") has been appointed as an Executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Stanton graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a BCom degree in marketing and business management.

Stanton has been with Labat for over 10 years working his way up in the group, which led to him establishing the Labat logistics division from 2016 onwards. He later formulated the initial business plan for the Labat healthcare division and was appointed the Managing Director of Labat Healthcare in 2021.

He has accumulated a wealth of business knowledge within the listed business environment and the group, including experience in the building of new businesses, engaging with key stakeholders and brings a fresh perspective to the business arena and to the Board.

The Board welcomes Stanton and looks forward to his contribution to the Company.

Johannesburg

14 April 2022

Sponsor

AcaciaCap Advisors Proprietary Limited