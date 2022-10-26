LBV : Capital increase in cash reserved to Staff members
10/26/2022 | 09:58am EDT
Date: 26/10/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-124
(Only the french version prevails)
Event
Capital increase in cash
Involved Instrument(s)
LABEL VIE
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Capital increase in cash of "LABEL VIE" reserved to Staff members since 24/10/2022 of the Label'Vie Group, its subsidiaries and other companies in the group to which the Company belongs
REFERENCES
In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6;
Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.1.10;
Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 09/22 of 25/10/2022 ;
Visa of Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) No VI/EN/034/2022 of 25/10/2022 ;
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION
Capital increase type
Increase capital in cash without subscription rights
Issuer
LABEL VIE
Staff members since 24/10/2022 of the Label'Vie Group, its
subscriber(s)
subsidiaries and other companies in the group to which the
Company belongs
Date of general extraodinary
09/09/2022
meeting
Nominal value (MAD)
100,00
Price share (MAD)
3.273,00
Number of operation shares
54.995
Total amount of the operation
179.998.635,00
(MAD)
Subscription starting date
02/11/2022
Subscription closing date
17/11/2022
Financial Advisor and Global
CFG Finance
Coordinator
Brokerage firm in charge of
CFG MARCHES
operation's registration
Organization in charge of
BMCI
operation's centralization
- CHARACTERISTICS OF THE NEW SHARES
Sector
Distributors
Sub-Fund
Principal A
Trading Cycle
Continuous
Listing line
1st Line Shares
Due date
01/01/2022
Securitie Ticker
LBV
Label
LABEL VIE
Registration date
30/11/2022
- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION
Number
Steps
Dates
1
Issue by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the approval notice for the
25/10/2022
operation
2
Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the prospectus approved by
25/10/2022
the AMMC
3
Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin
26/10/2022
4
Start of subscription period
02/11/2022
5
End of subscription period by 15:30
17/11/2022
6
Receipt of subscriptions by the Casablanca Stock Exchange before
17/11/2022
18:30
7
Centralisation and consolidation of subscriptions by the Casablanca
21/11/2022
Stock Exchange
8
Processing of rejected applications by the Casablanca Stock Exchange
22/11/2022
- Allocation of subscriptions
9
- Delivery by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the operation results to the
23/11/2022
operation's centralization before 12:00
- Delivery, by the Casablanca Stock Exchange, of the allocation of
securities to the collectors of orders before 12:00 am
10
Operation appoval by the relevant authority
24/11/2022
11
- Receipt by the Casablanca Stock Exchange of the meeting minutes
25/11/2022
about the operation appoval by the relevant authority before 12:00
12
- Admission of new shares
30/11/2022
- Stock exchange registration of the operation
- Announcement of the operation results in the listing bulletin
13
Delivery of new securities
05/12/2022
- FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information about the operation, an extract of the prospectus is available on the