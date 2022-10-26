Advanced search
    LBV   MA0000011801

LABEL VIE S.A.

(LBV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
4555.00 MAD   -0.11%
09/22Label Vie S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/30Lbv : Payment of dividend
PU
03/03Label Vie S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LBV : Capital increase in cash reserved to Staff members

10/26/2022 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.556.1

Date: 26/10/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-124

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Capital increase in cash

Involved Instrument(s)

LABEL VIE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Capital increase in cash of "LABEL VIE" reserved to Staff members since 24/10/2022 of the Label'Vie Group, its subsidiaries and other companies in the group to which the Company belongs

  • REFERENCES
  • In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6;
  • Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.1.10;
  • Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 09/22 of 25/10/2022 ;
  • Visa of Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) No VI/EN/034/2022 of 25/10/2022 ;
  • CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION

Capital increase type

Increase capital in cash without subscription rights

Issuer

LABEL VIE

Staff members since 24/10/2022 of the Label'Vie Group, its

subscriber(s)

subsidiaries and other companies in the group to which the

Company belongs

Date of general extraodinary

09/09/2022

meeting

Nominal value (MAD)

100,00

Price share (MAD)

3.273,00

Number of operation shares

54.995

Total amount of the operation

179.998.635,00

(MAD)

1

ENR.GOFIM.556.1

Date: 26/10/2022

Subscription starting date

02/11/2022

Subscription closing date

17/11/2022

Financial Advisor and Global

CFG Finance

Coordinator

Brokerage firm in charge of

CFG MARCHES

operation's registration

Organization in charge of

BMCI

operation's centralization

- CHARACTERISTICS OF THE NEW SHARES

Sector

Distributors

Sub-Fund

Principal A

Trading Cycle

Continuous

Listing line

1st Line Shares

Due date

01/01/2022

Securitie Ticker

LBV

Label

LABEL VIE

Registration date

30/11/2022

- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION

Number

Steps

Dates

1

Issue by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the approval notice for the

25/10/2022

operation

2

Receipt by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the prospectus approved by

25/10/2022

the AMMC

3

Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin

26/10/2022

4

Start of subscription period

02/11/2022

5

End of subscription period by 15:30

17/11/2022

6

Receipt of subscriptions by the Casablanca Stock Exchange before

17/11/2022

18:30

7

Centralisation and consolidation of subscriptions by the Casablanca

21/11/2022

Stock Exchange

8

Processing of rejected applications by the Casablanca Stock Exchange

22/11/2022

- Allocation of subscriptions

9

- Delivery by Casablanca Stock Exchange of the operation results to the

23/11/2022

operation's centralization before 12:00

- Delivery, by the Casablanca Stock Exchange, of the allocation of

securities to the collectors of orders before 12:00 am

10

Operation appoval by the relevant authority

24/11/2022

2

ENR.GOFIM.556.1

Date: 26/10/2022

11

- Receipt by the Casablanca Stock Exchange of the meeting minutes

25/11/2022

about the operation appoval by the relevant authority before 12:00

12

- Admission of new shares

30/11/2022

- Stock exchange registration of the operation

- Announcement of the operation results in the listing bulletin

13

Delivery of new securities

05/12/2022

- FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information about the operation, an extract of the prospectus is available on the

following link :

Click here

3

Disclaimer

Label’Vie SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 13:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 241 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net income 2022 492 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 12 931 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 183
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart LABEL VIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Label Vie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABEL VIE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4 555,00 MAD
Average target price 5 338,67 MAD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rachid Hadni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amine Bennis Director-Finance & Administration
Zouhaïr Bennani Chairman
Saïd Alj Director
Adil Bennani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABEL VIE S.A.-7.98%1 187
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%33 367
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.33%33 271
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.29%16 255
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.47%14 181
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.6.97%13 478