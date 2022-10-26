LBV : Capital increase in cash reserved to Staff members

ENR.GOFIM.556.1

Date: 26/10/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-124

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Capital increase in cash Involved Instrument(s) LABEL VIE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Capital increase in cash of "LABEL VIE" reserved to Staff members since 24/10/2022 of the Label'Vie Group, its subsidiaries and other companies in the group to which the Company belongs

REFERENCES

In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6;

N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6; Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.1.10;

N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.1.10; Casablanca Stock Exchange's approval notice No 09/22 of 25/10/2022 ;

Visa of Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) No VI/EN/034/2022 of 25/10/2022 ;

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION