  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Labomar S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/22 11:35:37 am EDT
8.540 EUR    0.00%
02:58pLABOMAR : A positive q1 2022
PU
04/14LABOMAR S P A : Group at vitafoods eu
PU
04/13Labomar S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LABOMAR: A POSITIVE Q1 2022

04/22/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
22 April 2022

Today the consolidated revenues of the Labomar Group relative to the Q1 2022, that they turn out pairs to approximately 19 million euros, are announced. For the first time, the data include the contributions of the companies acquired in 2021, namely Gruppo Welcare and Labiotre Srl, as well as Labomar Spa and Entreprises ImportFab. Compared to consolidated revenues in the same period of 2021, that were equal to 14.1 million euros, the increase is 34.4%.

The Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Walter Bertin said: "I am extremely pleased with these results for the first three months of 2022, not only as they reflect growth, but also as for the first time they include all the companies acquired, each of which has successfully maximised market opportunities, even amid a challenging socio-economic environment. […] The strategy of controlling the entire value chain introduced by the company has supported the good performance and a return to strong positioning."

The complete press release is available in the RESULTS AND PRESS RELEASES section of our site.

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 18:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,8 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2022 6,06 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net Debt 2022 25,4 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 158 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-14.60%171
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.18%482 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.38%311 474
ABBVIE INC.17.08%279 991
PFIZER, INC.-16.83%276 163
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.85%261 329