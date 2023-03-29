Advanced search
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:36:31 2023-03-29 am EDT
9.020 EUR   +0.89%
10:18aLabomar S P A : Bod approves draft budget 2022
PU
05:50aLabomar, profit drops in 2022 but revenue and Ebitda grow
AN
03/27Futures up sharply, eyes on banks
AN
Labomar S p A : BOD APPROVES DRAFT BUDGET 2022

03/29/2023 | 10:18am EDT
29 March 2023

Labomar Group concludes the 2022 financial year with consolidated revenues of 91.8 million euros, with an increase of 40.4 % compared to 2021. Ebitda rises to Euro 16.6 million (+63.6%), while consolidated netprofit stood at Euro 6 million.

"I am proud of the results achieved, particularly considering the complexity of the economic and social environment both domestically and internationally, the significant increases in the costs of raw materials and energy, in addition to the continuous supply chain interruption risk" - stated the CEO and founder Walter Bertin - "Thanks to our agility of reaction and the innovation within our DNA, Labomar has been able to tap in to market demands, not only leveraging the recovery of the probiotics and cough&cold, but also proposing new products and exploiting the intellectual properties developed by its R&D department".

The Board of Directors shall propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to distribute a dividend of Euro 0.10 per share.

The full press release is available in the RESULTS AND PRESS RELEASES section of our website.

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:17:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 88,1 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Net income 2022 6,25 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net Debt 2022 27,2 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 165 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-0.45%179
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.22%396 796
NOVO NORDISK A/S13.48%348 399
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.71%304 526
ABBVIE INC.-2.08%279 175
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.89%267 898
