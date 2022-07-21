Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Labomar S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
7.620 EUR   +1.33%
01:54pLABOMAR S P A : COMPANY HOSTS ELITE – EURONEXT GROUP'S FIRST TERRITORY EVENT
PU
07/12MEDICAL DEVICES : The partnership with noventure is consolidated
PU
06/23LABOMAR S P A : ISMO Parigi, 1 Luglio_Presentazione
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Labomar S p A : COMPANY HOSTS ELITE – EURONEXT GROUP'S FIRST TERRITORY EVENT

07/21/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 July 2022

Labomar, on July 19, hosted the first event of the territorial "mini-roadshow" that ELITE - Euronext Group, the ecosystem for the growth of SMEs launched by Borsa Italiana in 2012, organized throughout Italy to celebrate the network's 10 years of activity. Labomar was among the first 100 companies to be part of this reality that brings small and medium-sized companies closer to private and public capital markets and that today has 1250 companies in Europe, mostly Italian (126 companies in Veneto).

Economic, social and environmental sustainability are some of the peculiarities that distinguish Labomar and that are the reason for ELITE's choice to start here its 10-year anniversary celebrations.

The event, attended by 25 entrepreneurs, managers and partners from all over the local territory, began with a recounting of Labomar's history and journey of growing up and the recounting of ELITE's activities.

Walter Bertin, AD of Labomar, commented: "Our relationship with ELITE was born shortly after the network was established. The path, started because we felt the need to broaden our horizons, to strengthen and grow, allowed us to increase our managerial expertise, then successfully approaching the capital market. Hosting the first event of this roadshow inside our company is a source of satisfaction for us."

Marta Testi, Managing Director of ELITE - Euronext Group, said: "We are happy to start from Veneto to celebrate our 10-year anniversary in the area and to do so with Labomar - excellence in made-in-Italy nutraceuticals active internationally in ELITE since 2013."

The meeting continued with a visit to production, to shape the company's identity and get a closer look at the processes that, over time, have enabled it to achieve successful goals.

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LABOMAR S.P.A.
01:54pLABOMAR S P A : COMPANY HOSTS ELITE – EURONEXT GROUP'S FIRST TERRITORY EVENT
PU
07/12MEDICAL DEVICES : The partnership with noventure is consolidated
PU
06/23LABOMAR S P A : ISMO Parigi, 1 Luglio_Presentazione
PU
04/22LABOMAR : A positive q1 2022
PU
04/14LABOMAR S P A : Group at vitafoods eu
PU
04/13Labomar S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/08LABOMAR S P A : Presents the group's logo
PU
04/05LABOMAR S P A : AND BAYER AWARDED AT “VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR”
PU
03/30LABOMAR : BofD HAS APPROVED 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENT
PU
03/30LABOMAR S P A : Presentazione risultati di Bilancio 2021 e guidance 2022_30.03.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 82,8 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net income 2022 6,06 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
Net Debt 2022 25,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 139 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart LABOMAR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Labomar S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABOMAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,52 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-24.80%142
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.85%449 207
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.49%289 878
PFIZER, INC.-14.06%285 146
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.86%277 373
ABBVIE INC.10.59%260 984