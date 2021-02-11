Labomar S p A : ESG Focus

SUMMARY

1. Corporate Governance Structure

2. Supply Chain

3. HR Policies Development

4. Benefit Society - BCorp

Composition of the Management Board

6 Members: 5 Male, 1 Female (Vice President)

✓ President & CEO (1)

✓ Vice President (1)

✓ Investor Relator (1)

✓ Anchor Investor Representatives (2)

✓ Indipendent Member (1)

Non-formalized remuneration policy (current impact: approximately 1% on revenues, approximately 80% reserved for the CEO).

No remuneration is paid to Members of the Board for participation in the Boards of Subsidiaries.

= Plus than CEO and Investor Relator

7 People

(5 Male, 2 Female)

* Some certain relevant decisions are reserved to the Board

Other Relevant Internal Committees (non-financial risk management)

Supply Chain

✓ Sustainable supply chain:

The goal is to make our products sustainable through the implementation of a net of suppliers that are selected, qualified and monitored according to criteria of sustainability.

Suppliers Qualification:

Service Technical and commercial aspects (competitivity, terms of payment, OTIF,..) Quality Quality aspects (Certifications, product evaluation, complaints rate,..) Sustainability Social and Environmental aspects (Certifications, ethical policy, greenhouse gas emissions,..)

Supply Chain

✓ Our responsibility and commitment cannot be limited to Labomar itself, but has to be spread and shared with all our stakeholders, especially to our suppliers.

✓ By including new qualification criteria, Labomar is communicatig its preference to Companies, products and services that produce social and environmental value.

✓ Labomar commits itself to: ✓ Choose new suppliers with the same mindset ✓ Influence current suppliers to this new approach

SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAINSuppliers

Supply Chain

Status

2020

2021

Run a survey on sustainability with suppliers

Clusterize suppliers in order to set projects for SSC

Implement new suppliers evaluation criteria

Validate supplier policy (selection, qualific., purch.)

Create a new qualification Questionnaire

Define new Supplier Audit criteria

Set a continuous monitoring system

Supply Chain

Focus on sustainable packaging:

Primary

• BIO-PE

• PLA

• R-PET

• FSC CERTIFIED PAPER

• RECYCLED PAPER

• BIODEGRADABLE LABELLIFE CYCLE ASSESSMENT according to LCASecondary

Tertiary

• PAPER SCOTCH

• NO FILLERS INSIDE THE BOX

• SUSTAINABLE PALLET FILM

(internationally accepted method for substantiating a claim or decision that a product, service or technology is environmentally preferable to another)

HR Challenges

The Company growth and the choice to be a «BENEFIT COMPANY» have an impact in several aspects of HR activities.

OUR CHALLENGES

• Alignment of personal and Company values;

• Attract and recruit the best competences needed for Company development;

• Identify & Develop key people and managerial capabilities;

• Engage and retain people: Wellbeing and Total Reward;

• Performance Improvement: Build a stronger and more effective working environment (organization, processes, tools and behaviors);

• Integration and standardization.

Values Alignment

One of the Strategic projects of 2021 is focused on the redefinition of Values, Vision and Mission to sustain the evolution of the Company through a sustainable growth.

Beside the VVM we aim to identify a number of core behaviors to be positively promoted across the organization at all levels and a Leadership Model to address all the personnel development initiatives.

Attract & Recruit

Continue to develop Employer Branding: we sustain the continuous growth of the organization searching for the best young talents

(cooperation with Universities for Internships programs) and recruiting strong competences (directly and

with Headhunting).

Identify & Develop Key People

The Company has always

had a focus on Training at all

levels of the organization to

improve technical and

managerial skills.

Continue to improve our

internal skills also with the use

of competence assessment

and coaching.

Career paths for the key

employees.

Engage & Retain

Engagement through internal communication, wellbeing initiatives

(welfare portal with the possibility to access to benefits and services), training and career paths (internships very often are the first step into the organization and there is a path for development through technical training, training on the job and cross-

functional knowledge sharing).

Performance Improvement

The organization is focused on continuous improvement supported by Lean Manufacturing approach and KPI management and improvement.

Several projects for 2021 are focused on strengthen the organization through process redesign and new digital tools introduction in order to build a stronger and more effective working environment (organization, processes, tools and behaviors).

Integration & Standardization

We are working to improve process mindset and standardization of improvements focusing on Customer needs and performance monitoring.

PROJECT VISION, MISSION & IMPACT AREAS

«TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, RESPECT THE PLANET»

VISION

YOU HAVE TWO HOMES:

Attention to nutrition and well-being, respecting the Planet, will shape our societies.

MISSION

Labomar aims to contribute to the awareness and implementation of a correct lifestyle, respectful of the Planet, through conscious food choices and promoting constant practice of physical activity.

SUSTAINABILITY

LABOMAR STRATEGIC SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM

B-CORP CERTIFICATION: CURRENT ASSESSMENT

LABOMAR STRATEGIC SUSTAINABILITY ACTIVITIES: COMPLETED in 2020 and first months of 2021

Development, production and donation of QUICK+, alcohol-based hand sanitizer gel. Donations to «Casa Religiosa Domus Nostra», international Congregation supporting vulnerable families. Labomar Book: a corporate Book to collect vision, mission, values shared with company employees, partner and stakeholders. Plant a tree: Land of 5.000 m2 located in Istrana (Tv) to create a community area

LOCAL AREA, SUPPLIERS & COMMUNITY

Stakeholders Involvement: surveys sending to customers, associations and suppliers to collect perceptions and opinions on their sustainability sensibility with the aim to collaborate. Sustainability KPI: identification of 13 KPI according to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Performance Indicators, international standards useful to report our economic, social and environmental performarces.

Reduction plastic and paper consumption policy. Water bottle customized with Labomar logo and employees names. & Filtered-water dispenser in Labomar plants. Separate collection in partnership with RENEWABLE ENERGY sources in Labomar plants. Purchased the FIRST ELECTRIC CAR

2021 LABOMAR GOAL

LABOMAR APPROACH TO

SUSTAINABILITY

LABOMAR GOAL FOR 2021

ACHIEVE B-CORP CERTIFICATION