Labomar S p A : GROUP AT CPHI NORTH AMERICA FOR THE FIRST TIME

24 March 2023

For the first time, Labomar will participate as an exhibitorwith a group standat CPHI North America, a major event dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry in the United States.

Present at CPHI Europe for many years, the company will be at the side of Importfab colleagues to present its Ready to Sell formulations and patented technologies, developed by the Labomar Research division.

See you in Philadelphia, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, from 25th to 27th April.

You can find the Labomar Group stand at booth 523.