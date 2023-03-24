Advanced search
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:22:33 2023-03-24 am EDT
8.440 EUR   +2.43%
10:25aLabomar S P A : Group at cphi north america for the first time
PU
02/10Labomar S P A : The company in the ecovadis eco-sustainability rating
PU
01/30Futures down; central banks week
AN
Labomar S p A : GROUP AT CPHI NORTH AMERICA FOR THE FIRST TIME

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
24 March 2023

For the first time, Labomar will participate as an exhibitorwith a group standat CPHI North America, a major event dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry in the United States.

Present at CPHI Europe for many years, the company will be at the side of Importfab colleagues to present its Ready to Sell formulations and patented technologies, developed by the Labomar Research division.

See you in Philadelphia, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, from 25th to 27th April.

You can find the Labomar Group stand at booth 523.

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 88,1 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2022 6,26 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net Debt 2022 27,2 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 152 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart LABOMAR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Labomar S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABOMAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,24 €
Average target price 9,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-8.24%166
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.45%394 993
NOVO NORDISK A/S10.32%340 383
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.08%300 007
ABBVIE INC.-3.90%273 971
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.06%264 597
