  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Labomar S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 03:32:59 am EDT
8.820 EUR   -0.23%
03/30LABOMAR : BofD HAS APPROVED 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENT
PU
03/30LABOMAR S P A : Presentazione risultati di Bilancio 2021 e guidance 2022_30.03.2022
PU
03/30LABOMAR S P A : Mid&Small in London 31.03.2022_Presentazione
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Labomar S p A : GROUP AT VITAFOODS EU

04/14/2022 | 11:07am EDT
14 April 2022

Less than a month to the annual appointment with Vitafoods Europe 2022, the exhibition dedicated to the world of nutraceuticals that will be held at the Palexpo in GenevafromMay 10 to 12. This will be the first opportunity for us to welcome you in the stand signed Labomar Group, in position E80.

In our space you will find all the Group Companies: Labomar, for the maufacturing of Nutraceutical turn-key solutions; Labomar Next, for biomass growth for vertical farming plants cultivation; Labiotre, for the extraction of raw materials; Importfab, for the manufacturing and packaging of liquid and semi-solid products; Welcare, for the medical devices for the treatment of fragile and damaged skin; LaboVar, for market analysis and online sales.

We are waiting for you in Switzerland to discover all the news about the group!

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LABOMAR S.P.A.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 65,4 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net income 2021 5,35 M 5,81 M 5,81 M
Net Debt 2021 23,9 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 163 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 24,4%
Technical analysis trends LABOMAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,84 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-11.60%177
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.61%475 066
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.09%338 747
PFIZER, INC.-10.08%298 600
ABBVIE INC.17.39%280 751
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.58%273 113