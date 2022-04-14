Labomar S p A : GROUP AT VITAFOODS EU

14 April 2022

Less than a month to the annual appointment with Vitafoods Europe 2022, the exhibition dedicated to the world of nutraceuticals that will be held at the Palexpo in GenevafromMay 10 to 12. This will be the first opportunity for us to welcome you in the stand signed Labomar Group, in position E80.

In our space you will find all the Group Companies: Labomar, for the maufacturing of Nutraceutical turn-key solutions; Labomar Next, for biomass growth for vertical farming plants cultivation; Labiotre, for the extraction of raw materials; Importfab, for the manufacturing and packaging of liquid and semi-solid products; Welcare, for the medical devices for the treatment of fragile and damaged skin; LaboVar, for market analysis and online sales.

We are waiting for you in Switzerland to discover all the news about the group!