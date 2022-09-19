Advanced search
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-19 am EDT
8.260 EUR   +0.73%
Labomar S p A : THE EXPANSION OF WELCARE'S PRODUCTION PLANT WAS ANNOUNCED

09/19/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
19 September 2022

Last Thursday, Welcare hosted the local Umbrian press at its headquarters.

The meeting, led by Walter Bertin - President and CEO of Labomar - and Fulvia Lazzarotto - founder and CEO of Welcare, was an opportunity to talk about the goals achieved by the two companies in 2022 and, in particular, to announce the expansion of Welcare's production plant starting in 2023. An investment of more than EUR 2 million, which will lead to the recruitment of talent and new hires already starting in the coming months.

Being born in a provincial territory, creating value and prospects, continuing to grow and consolidate, always keeping the roots, are just some of the points that unite the history and vision of Welcare and Labomar.
Continuing in this direction will be fundamental to achieve new and important growth and development objectives at Group level.

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 16:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,8 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net income 2022 6,06 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
Net Debt 2022 25,4 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-18.00%152
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-22.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.6.40%254 712