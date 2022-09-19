Labomar S p A : THE EXPANSION OF WELCARE'S PRODUCTION PLANT WAS ANNOUNCED

19 September 2022

Last Thursday, Welcare hosted the local Umbrian press at its headquarters.

The meeting, led by Walter Bertin - President and CEO of Labomar - and Fulvia Lazzarotto - founder and CEO of Welcare, was an opportunity to talk about the goals achieved by the two companies in 2022 and, in particular, to announce the expansion of Welcare's production plant starting in 2023. An investment of more than EUR 2 million, which will lead to the recruitment of talent and new hires already starting in the coming months.

Being born in a provincial territory, creating value and prospects, continuing to grow and consolidate, always keeping the roots, are just some of the points that unite the history and vision of Welcare and Labomar.

Continuing in this direction will be fundamental to achieve new and important growth and development objectives at Group level.