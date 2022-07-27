Labomar S p A : THE FIRST SEMI-ANNUAL EVENT OF LABOMAR GROUP EMPLOYEES

27 July 2022

Last Saturday the semi-annual event that saw the participation - for the first time in attendance - of employees from all the companies that are part of Labomar Group was held. It was an important and special event that also gave colleagues from Welcare and Labiotre the opportunity to meet the entire Labomar team and to visit some of its production facilities in Istrana.

The meeting, organized in the beautiful setting of the H-FARM Campus, was an opportunity for Walter Bertin - President and CEO of Labomar -, with the contribution of Brunella Fata - General Manager of Importfab -, Fulvia Lazzarotto - Managing Director of Welcare -, and some Labiotre referents, to review the first 6 months of work in 2022 and to deepen, also thanks to the interventions of the management, opportunities, new strategies and prospects for growth.