    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
03:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
8.600 EUR   -1.38%
11:04aLABOMAR S P A : The first semi-annual event of labomar group employees
PU
07/22LABOMAR S P A : H1 consolidated revenues of euro 41,8 million (+36.9%)
PU
07/21LABOMAR S P A : COMPANY HOSTS ELITE – EURONEXT GROUP'S FIRST TERRITORY EVENT
PU
Labomar S p A : THE FIRST SEMI-ANNUAL EVENT OF LABOMAR GROUP EMPLOYEES

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
27 July 2022

Last Saturday the semi-annual event that saw the participation - for the first time in attendance - of employees from all the companies that are part of Labomar Group was held. It was an important and special event that also gave colleagues from Welcare and Labiotre the opportunity to meet the entire Labomar team and to visit some of its production facilities in Istrana.

The meeting, organized in the beautiful setting of the H-FARM Campus, was an opportunity for Walter Bertin - President and CEO of Labomar -, with the contribution of Brunella Fata - General Manager of Importfab -, Fulvia Lazzarotto - Managing Director of Welcare -, and some Labiotre referents, to review the first 6 months of work in 2022 and to deepen, also thanks to the interventions of the management, opportunities, new strategies and prospects for growth.

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,8 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2022 6,06 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2022 25,4 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 161 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-12.80%163
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.81%457 022
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.03%298 457
PFIZER, INC.-12.33%293 450
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.42%283 614
ABBVIE INC.10.95%266 604