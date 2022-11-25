Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Labomar S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
8.320 EUR   -1.89%
10/28Labomar S P A : Mid&Small Cap Forum_3 Novembre_Presentazione
PU
10/27Tcw22 : Company renews the partnership
PU
10/24Labomar S P A : The company in 50 top italian companies 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Labomar S p A : “Mid&Small in Milan”, 30 novembre_Presentazione

11/25/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LABOMAR MID & SMALL IN MILAN

Milan, November 30th, 2022

TODAY SPEAKERS

WALTER BERTIN

Founder & CEO

Founded Labomar in 1998 from the "Farmacia Bertin"

Member of Assindustria Veneto Centro since 2012

Graduated in pharmaceutical science and completed a Master degree in Lean Mangement

CLAUDIO DE NADAI

IR & Board Director

Consultant for Labomar since 2007 on financial strategy and Board Member since 2018, he led the asset deal of ImportFab and Welcare

After 13 yars as CFO and General Manager of an Italian SME and a past entrepreneurial experience in agri-food, he founded BModel (corporate finance boutique)

NICOLA TOMASINI

CFO

Joined Labomar Group at the end of 2022 and appointed as CFO

Professionally matured in Audit and International M&A roles at PwC, has further developed 10 years of experience as Business & Financial Controller and CFO in listed and PE backed companies.

FRANCESCO DA RIVA

Head of Sales

Significant experience in Labomar, first as Head of Foreign Sales and since the beginning of 2020 as Head of Sales and Commercial Networks

Extensive previous experience as Senior Consultant in Strategy and Business Planning

Education: MiMAC 1 (SDA Bocconi School

of Management) EMBA 16 (CUOA Business

School)

AGENDA

1

2

3

Heritage,

Vision & Mission,

Sustainability

Labomar

Stand Alone

Labomar Business Model Evolution

4

1H 2022 Results,

3Q 2022 Revenues

and 2022 Guidance

5

Focus Single

Controlled Companies

3

AGENDA

1

2

3

Heritage,

Vision & Mission,

Sustainability

Labomar

Stand Alone

Labomar Business

Model Evolution

4

1H 2022 Results,

3Q 2022 Revenues

and 2022 Guidance

5

Focus Single

Controlled Companies

4

HERITAGE

Foundation of

LABOMAR RESEARCH,

the R&D Branch of Labomar; the company starts building its reserach-driven DNA

1998 2004

Fondo Italiano d'Investimento invests in Labomar's equity

Labomar starts building

Since 2016

a committed qualified

Start of the Lean

management team

Transformation process

2011 2015 2018

November, acquisition of Importfab, Canada-basedPharma

CMO

Equity investment

(5%) in Project Zero srl, devolping vertical farming techniques for vegetal extracts

Establishment of

Herbae srl

(now Labomar Next srl) 2020

2021

July

Acquisition of the majority of Welcare Research srl, Italian company specialized in wound healing medical devices

September

Set up of Labovar srl, a commercial company that will sell online in the Chinese market

Acquisition of the 17,6% of Labiotre srl. With this partecipation, Labomar owns 48,8% of Labiotre srl.

2003

2008

2012

2016

2019

Labomar begins

its transformation

from pharmaceutical

Foundation of Labiotre

lab to industrial

manufacturing

s.r.l., to guarantee the

Foundation of

company

highest possible quality of

raw materials

Roll-off of the

Juanuary

LABOMAR from

brand-new,

Dr Bertin buys back

the pharmacy

Attainment of the GMP

pharmagrade

minorities and owns 100%

of Dr. Bertin

and ISO9001 certifications

standard L3 plant

of Labomar

Source: Management

November

Labomar owns 100% of Labiotre srl

December

Labomar exercises call option and acquires an additional 7% of Welcare Research srl, increasing its stake to 70%

August

COMING SOON

L6 new headquarter and

Statue Change

production plant construction

October

Listing on Milan

stock exchange

5

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LABOMAR S.P.A.
10/28Labomar S P A : Mid&Small Cap Forum_3 Novembre_Presentazione
PU
10/27Tcw22 : Company renews the partnership
PU
10/24Labomar S P A : The company in 50 top italian companies 2022
PU
10/18Sustainability Award : Among the top 100
PU
10/04Labomar S P A : Group at cphi frankfurt 2022
PU
09/29Labomar S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/29Labomar S P A : BoD APPROVED 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT
PU
09/19Labomar S P A : The expansion of welcare's production plant was announced
PU
07/27Labomar S P A : The first semi-annual event of labomar group employees
PU
07/22Labomar S P A : H1 consolidated revenues of euro 41,8 million (+36.9%)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LABOMAR S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 83,5 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2022 5,96 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
Net Debt 2022 26,0 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 154 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart LABOMAR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Labomar S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABOMAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Average target price 9,45 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Zambon Non-Executive Director
Claudio de Nadai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.-16.80%160
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.47%462 790
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.95%343 698
ABBVIE INC.17.72%281 782
PFIZER, INC.-17.27%274 210
MERCK & CO., INC.39.38%270 831