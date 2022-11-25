Labomar S p A : “Mid&Small in Milan”, 30 novembre_Presentazione

Graduated in pharmaceutical science and completed a Master degree in Lean Mangement

Founded Labomar in 1998 from the "Farmacia Bertin"

CLAUDIO DE NADAI

IR & Board Director

Consultant for Labomar since 2007 on financial strategy and Board Member since 2018, he led the asset deal of ImportFab and Welcare

After 13 yars as CFO and General Manager of an Italian SME and a past entrepreneurial experience in agri-food, he founded BModel (corporate finance boutique)