Labomar S p A : “Mid&Small in Milan”, 30 novembre_Presentazione

TODAY SPEAKERS
WALTER BERTIN
Founder & CEO
Founded Labomar in 1998 from the "Farmacia Bertin"
Member of Assindustria Veneto Centro since 2012
Graduated in pharmaceutical science and completed a Master degree in Lean Mangement
CLAUDIO DE NADAI
IR & Board Director
Consultant for Labomar since 2007 on financial strategy and Board Member since 2018, he led the asset deal of ImportFab and Welcare
After 13 yars as CFO and General Manager of an Italian SME and a past entrepreneurial experience in agri-food, he founded BModel (corporate finance boutique)
NICOLA TOMASINI
CFO
Joined Labomar Group at the end of 2022 and appointed as CFO
Professionally matured in Audit and International M&A roles at PwC, has further developed 10 years of experience as Business & Financial Controller and CFO in listed and PE backed companies.
FRANCESCO DA RIVA
Head of Sales
Significant experience in Labomar, first as Head of Foreign Sales and since the beginning of 2020 as Head of Sales and Commercial Networks
Extensive previous experience as Senior Consultant in Strategy and Business Planning
Education: MiMAC 1 (SDA Bocconi School
of Management) EMBA 16 (CUOA Business
School)
Heritage,
Vision & Mission,
Sustainability
Labomar
Stand Alone
Labomar Business Model Evolution
1H 2022 Results,
3Q 2022 Revenues
and 2022 Guidance
Focus Single
Controlled Companies
HERITAGE
Foundation of
LABOMAR RESEARCH
,
the
R&D Branch of Labomar; the company starts building its reserach-driven DNA
1998 2004
Fondo Italiano d'Investimento invests in Labomar's equity
Labomar starts building
Since 2016
a committed qualified
Start of the
Lean
management team
Transformation
process
2011 2015 2018
November, acquisition of Importfab , Canada-based Pharma
CMO
Equity investment
(5%) in
Project Zero srl, devolping vertical farming techniques for vegetal extracts
Establishment of
Herbae srl
(now Labomar Next srl ) 2020
2021
July
Acquisition of the majority of Welcare Research srl, Italian company specialized in wound healing medical devices
September
Set up of Labovar srl, a commercial company that will sell online in the Chinese market
Acquisition of the 17,6% of Labiotre srl. With this partecipation, Labomar owns 48,8% of Labiotre srl.
Labomar begins
its transformation
from pharmaceutical
Foundation of
Labiotre
lab to industrial
manufacturing
s.r.l., to guarantee the
Foundation of
company
highest possible quality of
raw materials
Roll-off of the
Juanuary
LABOMAR
from
brand-new,
Dr Bertin
buys back
the pharmacy
Attainment of the GMP
pharmagrade
minorities and owns 100%
of Dr. Bertin
and ISO9001 certifications
standard
L3 plant
of Labomar
November
Labomar owns 100% of Labiotre srl
December
Labomar exercises
call option and acquires an additional 7% of Welcare Research srl, increasing its stake to 70%
August
COMING SOON
L6 new headquarter and
Statue Change
production plant construction
October
Listing on Milan
stock exchange
5
