Labomar S p A : LAUNCHES A NEW COLLABORATION WITH ALFASIGMA

Labomar has launched a further commercial partnership with Alfasigma, one of the five leading players in the Italian pharmaceutical industry. The collaboration involves the supplement Biochetasi Digestione e Acidità. Specifically, Labomar will develop and produce a new Biochetasi supplement in two formats: in granulate sachets and in chewable, lemon-scented tablets, which will enhance the supplement's organoleptic properties and pleasant taste. For many years, product development within the Alfasigma Group has been inspired by its internal marketing division and carried out through constant dialogue with both R&D teams. Biochetasi Digestion and Acidità is a supplement whose formula is a mix of enzymes, vegetable citrate and carbonate extracts, which work synergetically to normalise digestive processes at a number of stages. It is a product that can be taken by the whole family, and does not contain gluten or lactose. It is suitable for adults, children from the age of six, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. 'We are pleased and proud to renew our working relationship with Alfasigma, a Group with whom we have worked productively for some time. This new partnership, which strengthens the market presence of the much-appreciated Biochetasi brand, brings a great deal of pride both to me personally and to the Labomar team. In a difficult year that has been so profoundly affected by the health crisis, we brought our best resources to the table,' says Walter Bertin, Labomar founder and CEO.

