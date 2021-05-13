Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Labomar S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBM   IT0005421646

LABOMAR S.P.A.

(LBM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Labomar S p A : LAUNCHES A NEW COLLABORATION WITH ALFASIGMA

05/13/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Labomar has launched a further commercial partnership with Alfasigma, one of the five leading players in the Italian pharmaceutical industry. The collaboration involves the supplement Biochetasi Digestione e Acidità. Specifically, Labomar will develop and produce a new Biochetasi supplement in two formats: in granulate sachets and in chewable, lemon-scented tablets, which will enhance the supplement's organoleptic properties and pleasant taste. For many years, product development within the Alfasigma Group has been inspired by its internal marketing division and carried out through constant dialogue with both R&D teams. Biochetasi Digestion and Acidità is a supplement whose formula is a mix of enzymes, vegetable citrate and carbonate extracts, which work synergetically to normalise digestive processes at a number of stages. It is a product that can be taken by the whole family, and does not contain gluten or lactose. It is suitable for adults, children from the age of six, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. 'We are pleased and proud to renew our working relationship with Alfasigma, a Group with whom we have worked productively for some time. This new partnership, which strengthens the market presence of the much-appreciated Biochetasi brand, brings a great deal of pride both to me personally and to the Labomar team. In a difficult year that has been so profoundly affected by the health crisis, we brought our best resources to the table,' says Walter Bertin, Labomar founder and CEO.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Labomar S.p.A. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:13:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 60,8 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net income 2020 4,88 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
Net Debt 2020 2,65 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 140 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart LABOMAR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Labomar S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABOMAR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,20 €
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter Bertin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Davide Munaretto Chief Financial Officer
Ruggero Martignoni Chief Operating Officer
Alberto Baban Independent Director
Sabrina Gasparato Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABOMAR S.P.A.47.32%169
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.88%442 937
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.57%286 340
PFIZER, INC.6.90%221 397
ABBVIE INC.7.29%203 045
NOVARTIS AG-4.30%197 785