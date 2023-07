Today at 01:38 am

(Alliance News) - Labomar Spa has announced that its board has deemed congruous the EUR10.00 per share offer promoted by LBM Next Spa for the company's ordinary shares.

Of the board, only director Renzo Torchiani voted against.

Labomar's stock closed Monday at par at EUR10.00 per share.

