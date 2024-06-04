(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced on Monday that it has received from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy the preliminary assessment, with a positive outcome, for the granting of facilities under the Sustainable Growth Fund in favor of the Plants investment program - Production and Laboratories for Nutraceutical Adjuvants on Smart Soils.

The initiative sees Erfo as the lead partner of a broad partnership of primary technical and scientific standing including: the Institute for Biomedical Research and Innovation of the National Research Council, Cedel Cooperativa sociale educativa ELIS, Campus Bio Medico Spa. Subcontractors include Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Campus Bio-Medico, Campus Bio-Medico University, C.O.T. Cure Ortopediche Traumatologiche Spa and the Consortium Mediterranean Health Innovation Hub scarl, which coordinated the submission of the project proposal.

The facilities, for the entire partnership, total EUR5.3 million, including EUR4.4 million in the form of non-repayable grant and EUR941,707.76 in subsidized financing.

Erfo will receive EUR356,696.09 in non-repayable grant and EUR225,900.00 in subsidized financing for the investments under the proposal.

The project, whose activities will be started in the second half of 2024 and will be completed in 36 months, "assumes a fundamental strategic importance for Erfo, because it is aimed at developing innovative green nutraceutical products aimed at the prevention and improvement of symptomatology in cases of osteopenia and/or sarcopenia," the statement reads.

The strong technological innovation that characterizes the project is to and implement a smart greenhouse pilot plant, equipped with sophisticated and advanced systems to both control the growth conditions of the plants and the mode of action of the operators.

"Thanks to the project, Erfo aims to industrialize and patent several highly enhanced nutritional supplements specifically aimed at the target of osteopenia and sarcopenia, and a product with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities, definitely acquiring a new segment, that of products dedicated to aging. We intend to consolidate our position in the sector with products with a very high impact on the target market, which is characterized by a large number of potential users: in fact, it is estimated, according to WHO data, that by 2050 one in five people in the world will be over-60," said Erfo president and CEO Alessandro Cutè.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo closed Monday in the green 1.8 percent to EUR1.12 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

