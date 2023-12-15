(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Friday that it purchased 22,000 ordinary shares in the week of Dec. 11-15.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.1529 per share, for a total value of EUR25,365.00.

As a result of these purchases, Erfo holds 382,000 of its own ordinary shares, representing 4.2 percent of the share capital.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo on Friday closed in the green by 9.2 percent at EUR1.31 per share.

