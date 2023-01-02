Active Capital Investment increases its stake in Erfo

(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa reported Monday that Active Capital Investment Spa, a company related to the chairman of the board of directors, purchased 16,000 ordinary shares in the company.
The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.871, for a total value of EUR29,936.00.
Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo's stock on Monday closed down 1.5 percent at EUR2.00 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
