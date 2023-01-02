Advanced search
2022Italy's Erfo To Acquire 65% Stake In Food Supplements Provider BodySano France
MT
2022Erfo enters France and Belgium with Dietnatural model
AN
2022Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire 65% stake in Bodysano France for €0.85 million.
CI
Active Capital Investment increases its stake in Erfo

01/02/2023 | 01:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa reported Monday that Active Capital Investment Spa, a company related to the chairman of the board of directors, purchased 16,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.871, for a total value of EUR29,936.00.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo's stock on Monday closed down 1.5 percent at EUR2.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

