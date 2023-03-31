Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERFO   IT0005497885

LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.

(ERFO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
1.135 EUR   +2.71%
12:46pErfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory, profit down in 2022
AN
03:56aSquares up tentatively; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
03/17ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix at the top; Jonix down
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory, profit down in 2022

03/31/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa on Friday approved the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, reporting a net profit of EUR716,072, down 36 percent from EUR1.1 million in 2021.

Group revenues as of December 31, 2022 were EUR4.6 million, down slightly from 2021 when they were EUR4.8 million. Since the listing, the company, consistent with its announced development plans, "has in fact mainly focused on growth by external lines for international development, culminating in the acquisition of Bodysano France on January 16, 2023," the company points out. Considering pro-forma figures, revenues would have stood at EUR6.0 million, up 17 percent on 2021.

Ebitda is EUR1.6 million down from EUR2.0 million in 2021. Adjusted Ebitda generated by the company, net of startup costs of the Medical Division and the advertising campaign conducted on the main national TV networks is EUR1.8 million, with a margin of 36% on the value of production versus minus 2% in 2021.

Ebit for the period was EUR1.00 million, down 34% from last year, partly due to an increase in depreciation and amortization of EUR170,000.

Adjusted NFP is cash positive and amounted to EUR1.00 million from EUR.

The NFP adjustment comes from immediately liquid securities and policies of approximately EUR440,000. As of December 30, 2022, to guarantee the closing of the acquisition of 65% of BodySano France SAS, the company has deposited EUR1 million by way of Escrow. Without considering the aforementioned transaction, the adjusted NFP would be ? EUR2.00 million of net cash.

As far as the future is concerned, the company specifies that "the BodySano operation marks a crucial point in the internationalization process, which in 2023 will go on to put in place industrial synergies with a network of 27 centers located on the French and Belgian territory, capable both of growing the production volumes of dietary supplements, but also of developing a business model that is increasingly multichannel and linked to wellness and all-round health, leveraging the advanced aesthetics services present in the French centers. Thanks to the structure of Erfo France, the group will also be able to start franchising development of Die?tnatural centers in France."

The board of directors also resolved to submit a proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares to the next ordinary shareholders' meeting on April 27, 2023.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo closed Friday up 2.7 percent to EUR1.14 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,80 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net cash 2022 3,20 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,95 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Average target price 3,69 €
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cutè Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Corpina Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Giuffre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.-45.57%11
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.21%401 004
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.10%355 444
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.87%307 267
ABBVIE INC.-2.28%278 593
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.53%268 888
