  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    ERFO   IT0005497885

LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.

(ERFO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:22 2022-12-29 am EST
1.640 EUR   +0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Erfo enters France and Belgium with Dietnatural model

12/29/2022 | 10:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to take over 65 percent of BodySano France SAS.

BodySano markets dietary supplements through its own-brand franchise centers in France and through a direct center in Belgium. With the acquisition, Erfo enters the French and Belgian markets and factors new elements into the Dietnatural format, including new methodologies and approaches to nutritional coaching, associated with the marketing of dietary supplements and beauty treatments with innovative tools.

The deal - backed by Erfo's own means - involves Erfo's acquisition of a 65 percent majority stake in BodySano for EUR845,000 and BodySano's acquisition, against a loan provided by Erfo, of the "BodySano" trademark and additional intellectual property rights, currently held by the Luxembourg-based company BodySano SA, as well as 100 percent of the shares of the Belgian company The Healty Coach SPRL, which operates the direct center in Brussels, for a total of EUR160,000.

BodySano ended the first nine months of the year with revenues of EUR750,000, Ebitda margin of 10 percent and Net Financial Position essentially zero while, for the full year 2022, it estimates revenues of EUR1 million and Ebitda margin and NFP in line with figures as of September 30.

Alessandro Cutè, chairman and CEO of Erfo, commented, "This transaction marks a fundamental junction in the company's history. Thanks to industrial synergies that see Erfo's commercial and production know-how merged with BodySano's knowledge of the territory, we aim to grow throughout France and Belgium with the Dietnatural model and vertically integrate BodySano's production chain, significantly improving its marginality with targeted interventions already identified by our management."

"The management structure is enriched with key figures who have a proven track record in the development of franchise networks in the health and wellness field. Consistent with what was represented during the listing, we intend to continue the path of international expansion, and we believe that this acquisition can also give momentum to development in the Spanish market."

Erfo's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR1.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,80 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2022 3,20 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Average target price 3,69 €
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cutè Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Corpina Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Giuffre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.0.00%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.72%461 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.10%347 024
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.59%300 055
ABBVIE INC.19.82%286 803
PFIZER, INC.-13.41%285 156