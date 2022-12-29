Erfo enters France and Belgium with Dietnatural model

(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to take over 65 percent of BodySano France SAS.

BodySano markets dietary supplements through its own-brand franchise centers in France and through a direct center in Belgium. With the acquisition, Erfo enters the French and Belgian markets and factors new elements into the Dietnatural format, including new methodologies and approaches to nutritional coaching, associated with the marketing of dietary supplements and beauty treatments with innovative tools.

The deal - backed by Erfo's own means - involves Erfo's acquisition of a 65 percent majority stake in BodySano for EUR845,000 and BodySano's acquisition, against a loan provided by Erfo, of the "BodySano" trademark and additional intellectual property rights, currently held by the Luxembourg-based company BodySano SA, as well as 100 percent of the shares of the Belgian company The Healty Coach SPRL, which operates the direct center in Brussels, for a total of EUR160,000.

BodySano ended the first nine months of the year with revenues of EUR750,000, Ebitda margin of 10 percent and Net Financial Position essentially zero while, for the full year 2022, it estimates revenues of EUR1 million and Ebitda margin and NFP in line with figures as of September 30.

Alessandro Cutè, chairman and CEO of Erfo, commented, "This transaction marks a fundamental junction in the company's history. Thanks to industrial synergies that see Erfo's commercial and production know-how merged with BodySano's knowledge of the territory, we aim to grow throughout France and Belgium with the Dietnatural model and vertically integrate BodySano's production chain, significantly improving its marginality with targeted interventions already identified by our management."

"The management structure is enriched with key figures who have a proven track record in the development of franchise networks in the health and wellness field. Consistent with what was represented during the listing, we intend to continue the path of international expansion, and we believe that this acquisition can also give momentum to development in the Spanish market."

Erfo's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR1.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

