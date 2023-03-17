Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ERFO   IT0005497885

LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.

(ERFO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:38:13 2023-03-17 am EDT
1.225 EUR   -5.04%
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix at the top; Jonix down

03/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Fenix Entertainment jumps 15% after giving up 82% in the last month. Over the six-month period, the stock has lost 91% and over the past year has left 96% on the parterre.

----------

Finance.Tech rises 9.1% after rallying 19% in the last month. In the last year, the stock has given up 20% and in the last six months it has lost 8.9%.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Jonix is at the bottom of the list and gives up 5.1% after leaving 19% on the parterre in the last month. Also negative are the performance percentages for the last six months and the last year, at minus 64% and minus 82%, respectively.

----------

Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory gives up 5.0% and has lost nearly 20% in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock recorded minus 39%. The company began trading on June 29, 2022 with a placement price of EUR1.50 while today it trades at around EUR1.23.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A. 3.82% 0.272 Delayed Quote.-88.71%
FINANZA.TECH S.P.A. 9.05% 1 Delayed Quote.20.66%
JONIX S.P.A. -5.06% 0.75 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A. -5.04% 1.225 Delayed Quote.-36.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 5,80 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2022 3,20 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,29 €
Average target price 3,69 €
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cutè Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Corpina Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Giuffre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.-36.45%12
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.81%402 572
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.75%312 287
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.93%297 202
ABBVIE INC.-3.90%274 788
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.25%272 493