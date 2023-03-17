ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix at the top; Jonix down

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Fenix Entertainment jumps 15% after giving up 82% in the last month. Over the six-month period, the stock has lost 91% and over the past year has left 96% on the parterre.

Finance.Tech rises 9.1% after rallying 19% in the last month. In the last year, the stock has given up 20% and in the last six months it has lost 8.9%.

LOSERS

Jonix is at the bottom of the list and gives up 5.1% after leaving 19% on the parterre in the last month. Also negative are the performance percentages for the last six months and the last year, at minus 64% and minus 82%, respectively.

Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory gives up 5.0% and has lost nearly 20% in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock recorded minus 39%. The company began trading on June 29, 2022 with a placement price of EUR1.50 while today it trades at around EUR1.23.

