(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa reported Friday that the first exercise period of warrants to 2025 ended during which no warrants were exercised.

As a result, as of today there are 1.2 million warrants outstanding that can be exercised during the second exercise period from June 10, 2024 to June 21, 2024 inclusive and the third exercise period from June 9, 2025 to June 20, 2025 inclusive.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo on Friday closed unchanged at EUR1.14 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

