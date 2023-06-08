Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERFO   IT0005497885

LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.

(ERFO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-08 am EDT
1.150 EUR   +0.44%
01:32pLaboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, board approves new buyback plan
AN
05/25Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo grows in the first quarter
AN
05/24Mib gives up 2 percent; Leonardo at tail end
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, board approves new buyback plan

06/08/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors has approved the start of a buyback program for its own shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan.

The purpose of the program is to purchase a maximum of 500,000 ordinary shares of the company and will start on June 12, 2023 and end by Oct. 27, 2024.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo on Thursday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,80 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net cash 2022 3,20 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 11,0 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Average target price 2,23 €
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cutè Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Flavio Corpina Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Giuffre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A.-43.60%11
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%443 455
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.28%414 234
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.42%351 939
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.11%275 591
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.91%256 071
