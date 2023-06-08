Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, board approves new buyback plan

(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors has approved the start of a buyback program for its own shares traded on Euronext Growth Milan.

The purpose of the program is to purchase a maximum of 500,000 ordinary shares of the company and will start on June 12, 2023 and end by Oct. 27, 2024.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo on Thursday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

