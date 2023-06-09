Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, opening first warrant exercise period

(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa announced Friday that the first exercise period for warrants to 2025 will open on June 12.

Holders of the warrants will be entitled to subscribe for the compendium shares in the ratio of 1 compendium share for every 1 warrant. The exercise price is EUR2.55 per compendium share.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo on Friday closed in the green by 4.4 percent at EUR1.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.