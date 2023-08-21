Today at 03:58 am

(Alliance News) - Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo Spa reported that it purchased 14,000 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 14 and Aug. 18.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.01 approximately, with a total value of EUR14,195.

To date, the company holds 56,000 of its own ordinary shares, or 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo's stock is unchanged at EUR1.02 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

