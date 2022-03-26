Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : 1 – Convening of General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 (PDF)

CALL FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS OF LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

The Board of Directors of LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company"), on 23 March 2022, has resolved to call an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, on 28 April 2022, at 11.00 h, on first call and, in the same location and at the same time on the following day, April 29, 2022, if necessary, on second call, with the agenda attached hereafter.

The Board of Directors has also agreed to enable remote attendance at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, allowing those shareholders who so wish to attend and participate in the General Meeting by remote connection and in real time, in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and the Regulations of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The General Meeting is expected to take place on first call, that is, on April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

AGENDA

FIRST Financial Statements and Corporate Management:

1.1. Review and approval, as the case may be, of the Company's Individual Financial Statements corresponding to the financial year 2021, duly reviewed by the Company's auditors.

1.2 Review and approval, as the case may be, of the Company's Individual Management Report corresponding to the financial year 2021, duly reviewed by the Company's auditors.

1.3. Review and approval, as the case may be, of the Company and its subsidiaries' Consolidated Financial Statements corresponding to the financial year 2021, duly reviewed by the Company's auditors.

1.4. Review and approval, as the case may be, of the Company and its subsidiaries' Consolidated Management Report for the financial year 2021, duly reviewed by the Company's auditors.

1.5. Review and approval, as the case may be, of the Consolidated Statement of Non-Financial Information for the financial year 2021.

1.6. Approval, if applicable, of the proposal for the application of the results corresponding to the financial year 2021.

1.7. Approval, if applicable, of the corporate management carried out during the financial year 2021.

SECOND

Submission to vote, on a consultative basis, of the Annual Report on Directors'

Remuneration of the Company corresponding to the financial year 2021.

THIRD

Approval, if applicable, of the Directors' Remuneration Policy of the Company for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

FOURTH

Approval, if applicable, of the terms that will govern the new long-term loyalty plan for Company employees, with authorization and delegation of powers to the Board of Directors in relation to this matter.

FIFTH

Modification of article 2 ("Classes and periodicity of the Meetings"), modification of article 3 ("Functions and powers of the General Meeting"), modification of article 4 ("Form of holding and calling the General Meeting"), modification of article 5 ("Announcement of the call"), modification of article 6 ("Information available from the date of the call in the Company's website"), modification of article 7 ("Right to information prior to the holding of the General Meeting"), modification of article 8 ("Right and duty to attend"), modification of article 9 ("Attendance and delegation card"), modification of article 10

("Representation"), modification of article 11 ("Attendance by means of remote communication"), modification of article 12 ("General Meeting Table"),

modification of article 13 ("Constitution"), modification of article 14 ("List of attendees and constitution of the General Meeting") , modification of article 15

("Request for interventions"), modification of article 16 ("Interventions"), modification of article 17 ("Information during the General Meeting"), modification of article 19 ("Voting through means of remote communication"),

modification of article 20 ("Voting on proposals"), modification of article 21 ("Adoption of agreements and declaration of results"), modification of article 22

("End of the General Meeting"), modification of the article 23 ("Minutes of the General Meeting") and modification of article 24 ("Publicity of resolutions") of

the Regulations of the General Meeting of Shareholders to adapt its content to the latest amendments to the Law on Capital Companies and incorporate the practical improvements in matters of Good Corporate Governance and approval of the consolidated text.

SIXTH

Information to the General Meeting on the modification of the Regulations of the

Board of Directors agreed by the Board of Directors in a session on October 28, 2021, and information on the modification of the Regulations of the Board of

Directors agreed by the Board of Directors in a session on. March 23, 2022.

SEVENTH

Approval, if applicable and within the "Reig Jofre Flexible Dividend" scheme, of i) distribution of dividends charged to unrestricted reserves and, ii) increase in the Company's share capital charged to reserves for an amount yet to be determined according to the terms of the resolution, through the issue of new ordinary shares with a par value of fifty cents and forecasting an incomplete allocation. Offer to Shareholders to purchase their free-of-charge allocation rights for a guaranteed price. Application for admission to trading of the shares issued.

Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, with express power of substitution, including, among other matters, the power to redraft the Article of the Company Bylaws that regulate share capital.

EIGHTH

Approval, if applicable, of the following amendments to the Company's Articles of Association:

8.1. Modification of article 11 ("Shareholder Condition") of Chapter Two (Of Capital Stock, Shares, Rights and Obligations of Shareholders).

8.2. Modification of article 14 ("Classes and periodicity of General Meetings"), modification of article 15 ("Call"), insertion of article 16 bis ("Exclusively telematic General Meeting"), modification of article 17 ("Right of Attendance and representation. Remote voting prior to the Meeting"), modification of article 19 ("Constitution of the General Meeting and voting on resolutions"), modification of article 20 ("Right to information"), modification of article 21 ("Holding of the General Meeting"), modification of article 23 ("Minutes of the General Meeting") and modification of article 24 ("Competence of the General Meeting") of Chapter Four (Of the General Meeting of Shareholders).

8.3 Modification of article 27 ("Board Positions"), modification of article 29 ("Call"), modification of article 30 ("Holding sessions and adoption of agreements"), modification of article 32 ("Remuneration of the Board of Directors"), amendment to article 36 bis ("Audit, Compliance and Conflict of Interest Committee") and amendment to article 36 ter ("Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee") of Chapter Five (Of the Board of Directors).

NINTH

Authorisation of the Board of Directors, with express powers of substitution, to carry out the derivative acquisition of treasury stock, either directly or via subsidiaries, with the limits and requirements established in the Corporate Enterprises Act, thus superseding the authorisation granted in the General Shareholders Meeting of March 20, 2019.

TENTH

Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, with express power of substitution, for the entry into, construction, correction and/or execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

ELEVENTH Other matters. Questions and Answers.

Celebration of the General Shareholders' Meeting

The General Shareholders' Meeting is expected to be held, except otherwise announced, on first call, on April 28, 2022, at the time and in the venue indicated. The registration of cards will begin one hour before the time scheduled for the General Shareholders' Meeting.

As it is expected that the General Shareholders' Meeting is to be held on first call, it is made known that:

a) Shareholders must register their shares in their name no later than April 21, 2022, under the provisions of Article 517 of the Corporate Enterprises Act.

b) Shareholders must obtain their attendance cards no later than April 21, 2022.

c) Remote votes and proxies must received by the Company no later than 23:59 h on April 21, 2021.

It is reported that, in response to the health crisis derived from Covid-19, and in accordance with the regulations in force at the date of this call, it is necessary to wear a mask and respect the safety distance of 1.5 meters. It is not ruled out that, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, at the time the General Shareholders' Meeting is held, other additional measures are in force that restrict the capacity or maximum number of people who can attend the General Meeting in the venue, or that in any way may limit the physical attendance of Shareholders and Shareholder

Representatives at the General Meeting. In any case, it will be necessary to comply with the health regulations that may be in force at the time the General Meeting is held and with the hygiene and prevention measures established in the premises where the Meeting will be held, prioritizing at all times the health of the Shareholders and that of their Representatives, of the employees and suppliers that participate in the preparation of the General Shareholders' Meeting and of the population in general.

In view of all of the above, the Board of Directors reminds the Shareholders that they can participate in the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely, either by telematic attendance at the Meeting in real time, as described further in this call, either by exercising their proxy and voting rights by means of remote communication prior to the holding of the General Meeting, in the terms established, also, in this call.

In this regard, shareholders are hereby informed that they may exercise their rights of attendance, representation, information and voting at the General Shareholders' Meeting through the various means of communication described in this notice.

Right to request the publication of a supplement to the notice and to submit reasoned proposals

Pursuant to Article 519 of the Spanish Capital Companies Act, shareholders representing at least three per cent of the share capital may request the publication of a supplement to this General Shareholders' Meeting notice, including one or more items on the Agenda, provided that the new items are accompanied by a justification or, as the case may be, a justified proposed resolution. This right must be exercised by means of reliable notification, which must be received at the registered office within five days following the publication of this notice. In turn, shareholders representing at least three percent of the share capital may, within the same period and in the same manner as indicated above, may submit reasoned proposals for resolutions on matters already included or to be included on the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting called. The Company will ensure the dissemination of these proposed resolutions and any accompanying documentation to the rest of the shareholders through its website.

Documentation available to shareholders and right to information.

In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Companies Act, the Company Bylaws and the General Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, from the date of publication of this notice, shareholders are entitled to review at the registered office, to consult on the Company's website

(www.reigjofre.com)and to request the delivery free of charge (which may be done by email with acknowledgement of receipt if the shareholder accepts this method) of:

1. The notice of meeting.

2. The template of proxy card and remote voting.

3. The total number of shares and voting rights on the date of publication of the notice.

4. The full text of the proposed resolutions corresponding to all the items on the Agenda.

5. The Company's Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements corresponding to the financial year 2021, the Company's Individual and Consolidated Management Report corresponding to the financial year 2021, as well as the respective Auditors' Reports.

6. The Director's Statement of Responsibility regarding the content of the Financial Statements, in accordance with the provisions of Article 35 of the Spanish Securities Market Law.

7. Annual Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2021.

8. Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for financial year 2021.

9. Report of the Audit, Compliance and Conflicts of Interest Committee on the independence

of the auditor in relation to audit reports for the financial year 2021.

10. Annual Activity Report of the Audit, Compliance and Conflicts of Interest Committee for the financial year 2021.

11. Annual Activity Report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee for the financial year 2021.

12. Annual Report on Related Transactions.

13. Statement of Non-Financial Information.

14. Report by the Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee and the Board of Directors regarding item three of the Agenda referring to the Directors' Remuneration Policy of the Company.

15. Report by the Board of Directors regarding item four of the Agenda referring to the approval of the terms of the new long-term loyalty plan for the Company's employees.