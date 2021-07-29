Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : First half 2021 (PDF)
RESULTS
Second Quarter of 2021
DISCLAIMER
This presentation does not contain any confidential material and may include publicly available market information that has not been independently verified by Reig Jofre.
This information is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The information contained in this presentation should not be construed as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors to hold, purchase or sell Reig Jofre shares and does not take into consideration your specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including statements about Reig Jofre's intent, beliefs and expectations with respect to business and operations, market conditions, operating income and financial conditions, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. Readers should not rely unduly on these forward-looking statements.
Reig Jofre is under no obligation to publicly disclose the results of revising these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Although the information forecast has been prepared with due care and attention, the actual results may vary materially either positively or negatively. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject touncertainty and contingencies beyond Reig Jofre's control.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
0 1 . 2 0 2 1 R E S U L T S
0 2 . P E R F O R M A N C E O F T H E B U S I N E S S U N I T S
0 3 . I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T A N D B A L A N C E S H E E T
0 4 . O U T L O O K F O R 2 0 2 1
0 5 . R J F S H A R E P E R F O R M A N C E
Q2 2021
RESULTS BUSINESS UNITS
REIG JOFRE's sales figure held steady in the first half of 2021 achieving 3% growth in its EBITDA
SALES
€116.1 million
EBITDA +3%
€13.3 million
CONSOLIDATED -8%
NET PROFIT
€3.6 million
The first half closed with sales of €116 million, at a level similar to the first half of 2020. Recovery from the sale of prescription medical products from the Speciality Pharmacare division offset the lower consumption of essential medicines due to the lower incidence of COVID-19.
This sales stability was achieved in the domestic market, while the rest of Europe fell slightly. In the rest of the world, double-digit growth was achieved, a cumulative 17% to June 2021.
Consumption of antibiotics, and some consumer healthcare ranges declined. However, a remarkable recovery is already apparent in dermatology and osteoarticular products, as well as in food supplements for energy and immune system strengthening.
In Q2, cumulative EBITDA reached €13.3 million, with 3% growth compared to the previous year, also improving the company's sales profitability.
Expenditure associated with the start-up of the new plant in Barcelona and higher amortisations had an impact on the quarter's consolidated net profit, which stands at €3.6 million, which represents an 8% drop compared to 2020.
Industrial capital expenditures reached €8.8 million, the greatest impacts being associated with completion of the new plant in Barcelona and adaptation of facilities for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine and comprehensive renovation of facilities undertaken in the Toledo plant.
The Debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 2.0 improving the 2020 closing level.
0 1 . 2 0 2 1 R E S U L T S
