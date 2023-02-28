Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Fourth quarter 2022

The sales figures for the year 2022 reached €271 million, exceeding the same period in 2021 by 15%. The hospital product division, Pharmaceutical Technologies, leads this growth driven by the recovery of the global market for antibiotics and the start of manufacturing and sales from the new injection plant in Barcelona.

Spain represents 44% of revenues, growing at a rate of 12%. However, the greatest growth occurred in sales to the rest of Europe, which increased by 25% through its own companies with specialised sales networks in France, Belgium, the UK, Sweden and the Nordic countries, in addition to the outstanding contribution of the new company Reig Jofre in Poland.

The Hospital Products division, Pharmaceutical Technologies, showed the highest growth, i.e., 20%. Also noteworthy is the growth in Consumer Healthcare, which maintained the trend of the year, ending with a 16% increase in sales.

Reig Jofre closed 2022 with a consolidated EBITDA of €30.4 million, an 11% increase over the previous year.

Investments in technology have an impact on a higher amortisation. However, the better financial result, and the contribution of results from investee companies allow the Consolidated Result to be placed at €8.1 million, which represents an increase of 60% compared with 2021.