Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Fourth quarter 2022

2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
REIG JOFRE had 15% growth in revenue and 11% growth in EBITDA at the end of 2022
SALES
+ 15%
€271.1M
EBITDA
+ 11%
€30.4M
CONSOLIDATED + 60%
REVENUE
€8.1 M
The sales figures for the year 2022 reached €271 million, exceeding the same period in 2021 by 15%. The hospital product division, Pharmaceutical Technologies, leads this growth driven by the recovery of the global market for antibiotics and the start of manufacturing and sales from the new injection plant in Barcelona.
Spain represents 44% of revenues, growing at a rate of 12%. However, the greatest growth occurred in sales to the rest of Europe, which increased by 25% through its own companies with specialised sales networks in France, Belgium, the UK, Sweden and the Nordic countries, in addition to the outstanding contribution of the new company Reig Jofre in Poland.
The Hospital Products division, Pharmaceutical Technologies, showed the highest growth, i.e., 20%. Also noteworthy is the growth in Consumer Healthcare, which maintained the trend of the year, ending with a 16% increase in sales.
Reig Jofre closed 2022 with a consolidated EBITDA of €30.4 million, an 11% increase over the previous year.
Investments in technology have an impact on a higher amortisation. However, the better financial result, and the contribution of results from investee companies allow the Consolidated Result to be placed at €8.1 million, which represents an increase of 60% compared with 2021.
In 2022, the industrial investments made were €10.3 million, below the levels of previous years. They correspond mainly to the construction of a new manufacturing line in the Swedish plant, dedicated to the manufacture of a treatment for Parkinson's and to technological improvements in the Toledo and Barcelona plants.
4
REVENUES BY BUSINESS UNIT
PHARMACEUTICAL
TECHNOLOGIES
Antibiotics
Injectables/Lyophilisates
46%
125.0
m i l l i o n e u r o s
+20%
The hospital product division grew by 20%, driven by the antibiotic consumption recovery, after the social distancing measures ended.
The new injectables plant started manufacturing the product on a large scale in June 2022, and gradually increased the level of activity by manufacturing its own products and CMO manufacturing projects.
Sales in European markets have grown by 47%. Spain grew by 17% while the rest of the world had a 15% drop
International Sales
SPECIALITY
PHARMACARE
Osteoarticular
Dermatology
30%
80.4
m i l l i o n e u r o s
+7%
The Prescription Product division, which already grew 14% in 2021 in a recovering market, managed to grow by 7% in revenue.
The growth engine is the osteoarticular range, which grows by 23%, while launches in the dermatological area have had an impact since the fourth quarter.
Geographically, the greatest growth can be seen in the UK and, especially, in Poland where Reig Jofre created its subsidiary in 2021. Both countries have their own commercial networks.
CONSUMER
HEALTHCARE
OTC
Energy
Stress and sleep
Weight
65.7
24%
management
Beauty
m i l l i o n e u r o s
+16%
The Consumer Healthcare division consolidated the trend, growing over 20% in Spain and 14% in France, its main geographic market.
The Forté Pharma brand of Food Supplements accounts for 70% of the revenue and continues to grow in its main markets (France, Belgium and Spain) and in its online channels.
OTC products in the respiratory and ENT product ranges also grew by 21%, in a clear recovery that had begun in 2021.
