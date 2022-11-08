Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RJF   ES0165359029

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04:27 2022-11-08 am EST
2.285 EUR   -0.22%
04:24aLaboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology
PU
11/02Reig Jofre JV Inks Deal with Indian Pharmaceutical to Commercialize Biosimilar Medicine
MT
11/02Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE submits press release on the global license agreement reached by Syna Therapeutics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology

11/08/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology
8 November 2022

REIG JOFRE, pharmaceutical company listed on the Spanish stock exchange, launches a medicated nail lacquer for onychomycosis (fungal nail infection) developed by its innovation team, manufactured at the Barcelona plant with CicloTech®, the new patented trans-ungual release technology and marketed by REIG JOFRE.

CicloTech® is the result of public-private collaborative innovation between the REIG JOFRE teams and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC).

According to the statement made by Professor Francisco Otero, Dean of the USC School of Pharmacy and Director of the Department of Pharmacology, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology, "crossing the nail plate and achieving sufficient concentrations of active ingredients throughout the nail plate is the main challenge to be solved in topical nail treatment. This nail lacquer represents a new alternative in the topical treatment of onychomycosis, incorporating an innovative vehicle to guarantee the trans-ungual penetration of ciclopirox 8% in terms of solubility, permeability, and permanence rate, improving the efficacy of the treatment, whether in monotherapy. or as an adjuvant treatment to systemic therapy."

This new product from REIG JOFRE's dermatology area, whose trade name is DexULac®, is initially launched in Spain through its specialized network of medical representatives, whereas it is planned to be marketed soon by its subsidiaries in Europe and through license and distribution agreements by its business partners network in the rest of international markets.

Recently, the dermatology area, included in the Specialty Pharmacare Business Unit, has launched a range of nail care and treatment products, based on CicloTech®, the new patented trans-ungual release technology. PhD. Marta Herrero, Director of Product Innovation and Portfolio Management at REIG JOFRE highlights that "the launch of DexULac® for the treatment of onychomycosis joins that of RegeNail®, a new topical solution for structural and aesthetic alterations of the nails, announced in the middle of this year."

Download the full document (PDF)

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
04:24aLaboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosi..
PU
11/02Reig Jofre JV Inks Deal with Indian Pharmaceutical to Commercialize Biosimilar Medicine
MT
11/02Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE submits press release on the global license agreem..
PU
10/28Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE submits results note on third quarter of 2022
PU
10/28Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Third quarter 2022
PU
09/19Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A.(BME:RJF) dropped from S&P ..
CI
07/29Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/26Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Second quarter 2022 (PDF)
PU
07/26Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Reig Jofre submits results note on second quarter of 2022
PU
07/25Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Reig Jofre informs on the start date of the trading of the ne..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 264 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net Debt 2022 69,0 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 178 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignasi Biosca Reig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roser Gomila Zabala Chief Financial Officer
Isabel Reig López Non-Executive Chairman
Carmen Esclapés Manager-Information Technology
Gabriel Roig Zapatero Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.-29.75%178
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%452 253
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.39%346 881
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.52%270 243
PFIZER, INC.-20.25%264 286
ABBVIE INC.9.38%261 823