Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology

REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology 8 November 2022

REIG JOFRE, pharmaceutical company listed on the Spanish stock exchange, launches a medicated nail lacquer for onychomycosis (fungal nail infection) developed by its innovation team, manufactured at the Barcelona plant with CicloTech®, the new patented trans-ungual release technology and marketed by REIG JOFRE.

CicloTech® is the result of public-private collaborative innovation between the REIG JOFRE teams and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology of the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC).

According to the statement made by Professor Francisco Otero, Dean of the USC School of Pharmacy and Director of the Department of Pharmacology, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology, "crossing the nail plate and achieving sufficient concentrations of active ingredients throughout the nail plate is the main challenge to be solved in topical nail treatment. This nail lacquer represents a new alternative in the topical treatment of onychomycosis, incorporating an innovative vehicle to guarantee the trans-ungual penetration of ciclopirox 8% in terms of solubility, permeability, and permanence rate, improving the efficacy of the treatment, whether in monotherapy. or as an adjuvant treatment to systemic therapy."

This new product from REIG JOFRE's dermatology area, whose trade name is DexULac®, is initially launched in Spain through its specialized network of medical representatives, whereas it is planned to be marketed soon by its subsidiaries in Europe and through license and distribution agreements by its business partners network in the rest of international markets.

Recently, the dermatology area, included in the Specialty Pharmacare Business Unit, has launched a range of nail care and treatment products, based on CicloTech®, the new patented trans-ungual release technology. PhD. Marta Herrero, Director of Product Innovation and Portfolio Management at REIG JOFRE highlights that "the launch of DexULac® for the treatment of onychomycosis joins that of RegeNail®, a new topical solution for structural and aesthetic alterations of the nails, announced in the middle of this year."

Download the full document (PDF)