  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RJF   ES0165359029

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

(RJF)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  03:59:34 2023-02-28 am EST
2.710 EUR   +1.50%
04:15aLaboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Fourth quarter 2022
PU
02/08Why Europe's drug shortages may get worse
RE
2022Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE launches a medicinal nail lacquer for onychomycosis with Ciclotech® the new patented trans-ungueal release technology
PU
Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : REIG JOFRE submits results note on fourth quarter of 2022

02/28/2023 | 04:15am EST
REIG JOFRE submits results note on fourth quarter of 2022
28 February 2023

REIG JOFRE grew by 15% in revenues and by 11% in EBITDA at year-end 2022.

REIG JOFRE closes 2022 with revenues of 271 million euros. The recovery of the antibiotic market is confirmed and the new injectable plant in Barcelona starts manufacturing on an industrial scale.

REIG JOFRE reaches 271 million euros in sales, a 15% increase over the year 2021, in which growth had been 3%. An outstanding year in the Pharmaceutical Technologies Division, in a context of increased demand, and which also makes it possible to take advantage of the new manufacturing capacity. The strong growth in Consumer Healthcare sales is also confirmed. EBITDA grew by 11%, reaching €30.4 M at the end of 2022 compared to €27.3 M in the previous year.

The largest unit, Pharmaceutical Technologies, dedicated to injectable products and antibiotics, achieved the highest growth, 20%. The Specialty Pharmacare unit, focused on prescription medical products, closed with a 7% increase in revenue, and Consumer Healthcare, the consumer products unit, grows 16% in both the FORTE PHARMA brand in the French, Belgian and Spanish markets, as well as in OTC products, whose sales are focused on Spain.

Download the full document (PDF)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 264 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
Net Debt 2022 69,0 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 207 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,67 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignasi Biosca Reig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roser Gomila Zabala Chief Financial Officer
Isabel Reig López Non-Executive Chairman
Carmen Esclapés Manager-Information Technology
Gabriel Roig Zapatero Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.21.92%220
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.71%406 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.30%318 766
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.08%290 086
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 966
ABBVIE INC.-4.54%270 205