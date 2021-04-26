Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Date change for the release of the result note of 2021 1Q

Date change for the release of the result note of 2021 1Q 26 April 2021

Reig Jofre informs that the release of the result note of the first quarter of 2021, initially scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021, will be advanced to Thursday, April 29, 2021, coinciding on the date of the holding of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

Results for the first quarter of 2021 will be released before the market opening.

Download the full document (PDF)