    RJF   ES0165359029

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.

(RJF)
Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland

04/20/2021 | 04:00am EDT
Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland
20 April 2021

Reig Jofre consolidates its international growth strategy by creating in Poland the subsidiary Reig Jofre
Sp. z o.o.

  • Poland becomes the eighth market where Reig Jofre will operate directly with its
    own commercial team

The company in Poland will have a marketing team and own sales network specialized in
the pharmaceutical market. Initially, the aim is to meet the demand for pharmaceutical
products indicated for the treatment of osteoarthritis and osteoarticular pain by the
Specialty Pharmacare division, and gradually, to introduce products from dermatology line
and the Consumer Healthcare ranges (weight control, energy, stress and sleep products,
and beauty care).

Download the full document (PDF)

Disclaimer

Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 234 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 5,67 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net Debt 2020 45,9 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 432 M 520 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 118
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Laboratorio Reig Jofre, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignasi Biosca Reig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roser Gomila Zabala Chief Financial Officer
Isabel Reig López Non-Executive Chairman
Carmen Esclapés Manager-Information Technology
Gabriel Roig Zapatero Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE, S.A.29.16%520
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.37%427 130
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%289 376
PFIZER, INC.4.78%215 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.32%198 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.06%196 100
