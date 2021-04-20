Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland

Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland 20 April 2021

Reig Jofre consolidates its international growth strategy by creating in Poland the subsidiary Reig Jofre

Sp. z o.o.

Poland becomes the eighth market where Reig Jofre will operate directly with its

own commercial team

The company in Poland will have a marketing team and own sales network specialized in

the pharmaceutical market. Initially, the aim is to meet the demand for pharmaceutical

products indicated for the treatment of osteoarthritis and osteoarticular pain by the

Specialty Pharmacare division, and gradually, to introduce products from dermatology line

and the Consumer Healthcare ranges (weight control, energy, stress and sleep products,

and beauty care).

Download the full document (PDF)