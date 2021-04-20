Laboratorio Reig Jofre S A : Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland

Reig Jofre opens a subsidiary in Poland
20 April 2021
Reig Jofre consolidates its international growth strategy by creating in Poland the subsidiary Reig Jofre
Sp. z o.o.
-
Poland becomes the eighth market where Reig Jofre will operate directly with its
own commercial team
The company in Poland will have a marketing team and own sales network specialized in
the pharmaceutical market. Initially, the aim is to meet the demand for pharmaceutical
products indicated for the treatment of osteoarthritis and osteoarticular pain by the
Specialty Pharmacare division, and gradually, to introduce products from dermatology line
and the Consumer Healthcare ranges (weight control, energy, stress and sleep products,
and beauty care).
Download the full document (PDF)
Disclaimer
Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 07:59:04 UTC.