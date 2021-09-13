Log in
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
Labcorp : Completes Acquisition of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra Testing Business

09/13/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from Myriad Genetics’ autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra® rheumatoid arthritis (RA) assay.

Earlier this year, Labcorp entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Myriad’s Vectra test, related IP and other RA assets, bolstering its scientific leadership in rheumatology. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.0 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 115 M - -
Net income 2021 1 982 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 102 M 29 102 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 68 780
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 300,95 $
Average target price 326,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS47.85%29 102
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.68%110 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.56.09%82 180
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.44%25 676
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.41%21 410
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED30.02%18 931