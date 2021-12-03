Log in
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Toxikon Corporation

12/03/2021 | 12:35pm EST
Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Toxikon Corporation, a contract research organization delivering best-in-class nonclinical testing services. The addition of Toxikon to Labcorp Drug Development bolsters Labcorp’s strong nonclinical development portfolio, and creates a strategic footprint for the company to partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in the Boston, Mass., area.

The definitive agreement for the transaction was announced on Nov. 18. Specific terms were not disclosed.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY 2020. Learn more about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.


© Business Wire 2021
