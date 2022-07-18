Log in
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Expands Automated Clinical Trial Kit Production Line in Belgium
MT
Labcorp Expands Automated Clinical Trial Kit Production Line at European Operations Center
BU
LABORATORY OF AMERICA : LABCORP TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JULY 28, 2022
PU
Labcorp Expands Automated Clinical Trial Kit Production Line at European Operations Center

07/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Expansion Will Grow Service Area to More Than 70 Countries Throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Labcorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced an expansion of its automated clinical trial kit production line in Mechelen, Belgium. Once completed, expansion will allow for clinical trial test kits to be fulfilled in Mechelen for more than 70 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This is up from 27 countries in 2021. The company’s industry-leading central laboratory services unit is part of Labcorp Drug Development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005764/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

“This added capacity, a key component of our global growth and expansion strategy, supports our customers’ needs for faster, more convenient clinical trial testing and delivery across EMEA,” said Jonathan DiVincenzo, president of the Clinical Trial Testing Solutions group at Labcorp Drug Development. “Building up our capabilities in Mechelen means that investigators will experience more flexibility in ordering times and improved regional turnaround times.”

The expanded, automated line is housed in Labcorp Drug Development’s European Operations Center, a multi-use facility responsible for kit production as well as study logistics and support and dry ice production and distribution. Since opening in March 2021, this site has produced more than 1.1 million trial kits for clinical research across Europe in support of studies in oncology, diabetes, kidney disease and autoimmune conditions. Kit production follows the same global standard operating procedures across Europe and the United States, so sponsors and investigators will continue to receive the industry-leading specimen collection kits they already associate with Labcorp Central Laboratory Services regardless of where they are produced.

“Finding innovative ways to help our pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers bring transformational therapies to the patients who need them quickly and safely is critical,” said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO of Labcorp Drug Development. “The European Operations Center expands Labcorp Central Laboratory Services’ capacity and supports future business growth for the enterprise. It builds on our business continuity infrastructure, providing additional flexibility in the event of disruptions or unexpected surges in demand.”

The expansion of the facility in Mechelen follows the recent expansions of Labcorp Drug Development’s Central Laboratories in Geneva, Switzerland, Los Angeles and Singapore, providing enhanced support for global clinical trials.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 318 M - -
Net income 2022 1 543 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 22 666 M 22 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 71 725
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
