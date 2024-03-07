New offering to support individuals and physicians with accessible and convenient testing options to guide weight loss management decisions and treatments

BURLINGTON, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the introduction of its Weight Loss Management portfolio. The new offering features educational resources and convenient testing solutions, equipping individuals and their physicians with baseline and ongoing health indicators to inform treatment options, including lifestyle modifications, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications or bariatric surgery.

More than 40% of U.S. individuals are considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Excess weight and obesity raise the risk of serious health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease. GLP-1 medications for weight loss and diabetes management are also dramatically changing the weight management landscape. Nearly 60% of adults who are trying to lose weight – and even a quarter of those who aren't currently trying to lose weight – say they would be interested in trying a weight-loss prescription drug, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

Labcorp's Weight Loss Management offering features proven tests from Labcorp's comprehensive menu and helps to simplify the process for both physicians and individuals by outlining which tests are typically ordered at different stages of an individual's weight loss journey.

Labcorp's Weight Management Baseline Test captures more than 20 specific factors across blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, thyroid function and metabolic function, which are essential to understand before starting weight management efforts. Weight loss medications, in particular, can affect liver and kidney function, so baseline testing on metabolic function is helpful before starting a GLP-1 medication. The Weight Management Tracking Test assesses average blood sugar and lipid levels to monitor metabolic health as an individual progresses along the weight loss journey. Labcorp's guideline-driven bariatric surgery portfolio offers pre- and post-surgery profiles that provide insights for key vitamins and micronutrients that are recommended to be evaluated for potential deficiencies before and after surgery.

"The introduction of GLP-1s and other weight loss treatments has increased interest from individuals and their doctors seeking solutions for effective weight management. Having a baseline understanding of an individual's health is helpful when choosing the most effective and personalized treatment," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "Our Weight Loss Management offering simplifies the process of obtaining baseline measurements and tracking health progress to empower informed conversations about weight loss between individuals and their doctors."

Labcorp's new offering builds upon the company's leadership in testing for cardiometabolic conditions and its breadth of experience in supporting individuals and physicians with weight management. In addition to its baseline, tracking and bariatric surgery testing portfolio, the company has contributed to bringing GLP-1 medications to market through clinical trial support. Labcorp also invests in innovative start-up entities through the Labcorp Venture Fund that are developing tools and services to support weight management to help deliver new and more effective solutions for individuals and providers.

