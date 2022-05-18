Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
247.75 USD   +2.22%
06:40aLabcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for First Non-Prescription At-Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19, Flu and RSV Detection
BU
05/18LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for First Non-Prescription At-Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19, Flu and RSV Detection

05/18/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Offering Enhances Portfolio of Leading COVID-19 PCR Testing Options

Combined Kit Provides People with Trusted Answers from the Comfort of Their Homes

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the receipt of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combined at-home collection kit available that simultaneously detects COVID-19, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common but contagious respiratory virus often seen in children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006327/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit will be available for use by individuals age 2 and older through the Labcorp OnDemand™ digital health platform without a prescription. For those who meet clinical guidelines and have insurance, the kit is available at no upfront cost. By using the Labcorp kit to determine whether they have contracted COVID-19, flu or RSV, individuals are choosing the reliability of PCR testing—considered the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 and its variants—to make key health decisions.

“Labcorp’s COVID-19 tests have been trusted by physicians and millions of people throughout the pandemic. This new at-home collection kit makes it easier for consumers to access testing for multiple respiratory viruses – COVID-19, the flu and RSV – that can present similar symptoms,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. “With the spike in RSV cases over the last year, the continued presence of COVID-19, and the ever-present threat of flu, testing for all three viruses at once enables individuals and physicians to quickly identify the illness and determine the appropriate treatment.”

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit is shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight to an individual’s home. Once collected, the sample is returned to Labcorp via a prepaid return envelope. Test results are available through an individual’s Labcorp OnDemand account 1-2 days on average after Labcorp receives the completed collection kit.

If a person tests positive, they will receive a call from a third-party physician network with detailed next steps and access to a free clinician consult. Clinical guidelines for receiving the kit at no upfront cost with insurance include experiencing symptoms, being exposed to someone with COVID-19, or receiving a request to get tested from a health care provider. This test is only intended for individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The new at-home test collection kit is the latest example of Labcorp’s commitment to delivering innovations that help physicians, health systems and consumers respond to the pandemic. Labcorp, a leader in COVID-19 testing with more than 74 million tests performed, continues to be a key contributor to the pandemic response. The company is consistently working to expand COVID-19 testing access and further the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.

Labcorp’s combined home collection kit for COVID-19, influenza A/B and RSV has not been FDA cleared or approved and has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and/or influenza B, and RSV, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
06:40aLabcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for First Non-Prescription At-Home Collect..
BU
05/18LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Labcorp to Speak at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/17Labcorp Launches New At-Home Testing Kit for Diabetes Risk
MT
05/16FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
AQ
05/16Labcorp Launches First-of-its-kind At-home Collection Device for Diabetes Risk Testing
BU
05/16LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 294 M - -
Net income 2022 1 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 22 966 M 22 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 71 725
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 247,75 $
Average target price 309,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.15%22 966
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.66%130 318
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.94%63 816
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.59%19 967
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.49%17 550
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-18.78%16 492