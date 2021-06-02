Log in
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
Labcorp : to Introduce Combined Oncology Offering at 2021 ASCO® Annual Meeting

06/02/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Presentation Features Labcorp’s Combined Oncology Diagnostic and Drug Development Platform for Clinicians and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the introduction of its combined Labcorp oncology platform at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting held June 4-8.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006067/en/

(Photo courtesy of Labcorp)

(Photo courtesy of Labcorp)

Labcorp’s oncology platform brings together the company’s leadership in diagnostic testing with its comprehensive drug development services, delivering targeted solutions for oncology by leveraging breakthrough science and insights from clinical and patient data to power better decisions and improved patient outcomes. Labcorp’s highly trained and specialized oncology team is led by Prasanth Reddy, M.D., MPH, a triple-board certified oncologist, and includes Robert Phillips, Ph.D., vice president and head of enterprise oncology.

“Advances in science have led to promising cancer-related discoveries, yet there is much more to do to in the field of oncology to find better treatments and improve lives,” said Phillips. “Labcorp has a history of developing best-in-class diagnostics and drug development solutions that can help accelerate new therapy options for cancer patients. We are able to empower better decisions and make precision medicine available to more cancer patients by expanding access to diagnostic testing and clinical trial opportunities across communities.”

Phillips will speak as part of the Industry Expert Theater1 on Monday, June 7, from 10-10:40 a.m. EDT. His presentation, Reimagining Precision Medicine Throughout a Patient's Journey, will introduce the Labcorp oncology platform and highlight new, expanded testing and trial options. Immediately following the presentation, Phillips will be conducting a live audience Q&A session. Attendees will also have on-demand access to the presentation for the duration of the conference. Labcorp’s online exhibit for the ASCO Annual Meeting is available 24/7 between Friday, May 14, and Tuesday, July 6. The exhibit aims to educate attendees on testing options offered by Labcorp, as well as the wide-ranging support the company provides for oncology clinical trials. Attendees will be able to leave a virtual business card at the exhibit page to connect with Labcorp. To access the online exhibit and Dr. Phillips’ presentation, and to learn more about the conference, please visit https://conferences.asco.org/am/attend.

Labcorp’s comprehensive oncology test menu to be discussed at the ASCO Annual Meeting includes the commercial introduction of OmniSeq® INSIGHT—a pan-cancer, tissue-based sequencing test for patients with late-stage solid tumor cancers. The test helps physicians make decisions about therapeutic treatments and identify patients who may be eligible for any of several thousand ongoing clinical trials.

Labcorp also intends to highlight IntelliGEN® Myeloid and liquid biopsy testing for lung cancer. IntelliGEN® Myeloid is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay that evaluates 50 genes known to be useful in providing diagnostic, prognostic and predictive information for patients with myeloid malignancies. Liquid biopsy testing examines a blood sample for cancer cells, or pieces of DNA from a tumor circulating in the blood, in order to identify mutations and help select the most effective, targeted treatments. It is an increasingly viable, non-invasive testing option in cases where obtaining a tissue sample may be difficult or risky.

Labcorp Drug Development will contribute two online abstracts to the scientific program—e18608: “Mortality in adult patients with solid or hematological cancers and SARS-CoV-2 infection with a specific focus on lung and breast malignancies: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” and e13584: “The role of digital clinical measures in improving cancer care and research.”

Labcorp has also made a donation to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO foundation dedicated to conquering cancer throughout the world by funding breakthrough research and sharing cutting-edge knowledge.

To learn more about Labcorp’s new oncology platform visit us at https://oncology.labcorp.com/.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.0 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

1 The Industry Expert Theater sessions and Labcorp’s presentation Reimagining Precision Medicine Throughout a Patient's Journey are not official presentations of the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, are not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO, and are not CME‐ accredited.


© Business Wire 2021
