Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
240.37 USD   +0.03%
05:44pLabcorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2022
BU
05:14pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : LABCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
05:10pLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Labcorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2022

07/14/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the results. The earnings press release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-646-307-1963 internationally, using the conference ID 4124787. In addition, a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 2 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2022, until 11:30 p.m. EDT on August 11, 2022, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-609-800-9909 internationally, using the conference ID 4124787. The webcast of the conference call will be archived and accessible through July 14, 2023, on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

# # #


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
05:44pLabcorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2022
BU
05:14pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : LABCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
05:10pLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pLabcorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.72 a Share, Payable Sept. 9 to Shareholders ..
MT
04:31pLabcorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13Laboratory Corp of America Launches Test to Detect Neurodegenerative Disease
MT
07/13Labcorp Launches New Test to Identify and Confirm Neurodegenerative Disease
BU
07/11Laboratory Corp of America Teams With MD Anderson Cancer Center Foundation Spain for On..
MT
07/11Labcorp Forms Strategic Partnership With MD Anderson Cancer Center Foundation Spain to ..
BU
07/11Labcorp Forms Strategic Partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center Foundation Spain to ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 318 M - -
Net income 2022 1 543 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 22 275 M 22 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 71 725
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 240,29 $
Average target price 300,57 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.53%22 275
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.41%122 542
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-34.10%50 028
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-22.50%15 620
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-19.09%13 670
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-37.10%10 350