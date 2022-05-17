Log in
Labcorp to Speak at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

05/17/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Labcorp Investor Relations website and archived for replay.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in 2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 294 M - -
Net income 2022 1 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 22 469 M 22 469 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 71 725
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.86%22 469
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.47%129 230
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.62%62 536
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY31.97%19 875
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.35%17 358
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.74%15 890