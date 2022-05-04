Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 01:42:03 pm EDT
248.98 USD   +1.50%
01:41pLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pLabcorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
08:29aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings to $323 From $354, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Labcorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/04/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be webcast live beginning May 11, at 9:00 a.m. ET via the Labcorp Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in 2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

# # #


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
01:41pLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pLabcorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
08:29aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings to $323 ..
MT
05/03Deutsche Bank Adjusts Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Price Target to $265 From $29..
MT
05/02Credit Suisse Lowers LabCorp. of America Holdings' PT to $312 from $344 After Managemen..
MT
04/29LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
04/28Laboratory Corp of America Reports Lower Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue; Updates 2022 Outl..
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 20..
CI
04/28LABORATORY OF AMERICA : Labcorp Announces 2022 First Quarter Results Company Raises Full-Y..
PU
04/28LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 298 M - -
Net income 2022 1 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 22 740 M 22 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 71 725
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 245,31 $
Average target price 309,43 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam H. Schechter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Andrew Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance V. Berberian Chief Information & Technology Officer & EVP
Brian J. Caveney Chief Medical Officer, EVP & President-Diagnostics
Stephen M. Anderson Chief Scientific Officer-Covance & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.93%22 740
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.96%125 975
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.81%65 327
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.92%18 664
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA5.71%18 658
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-22.68%15 701