O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Laboratory

Patrocinado da Laboratory Corp of America

Corp of America Holdings (Company), ISIN

Holdings, código ISIN BRL1CABDR006, informa

BRL1CABDR006, hereby informs that on

que foi aprovado em 13/07/2023 o pagamento

13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos

do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,720000000,

of USD 0,720000000 per share.

que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$)

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023,

de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor

BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the

prévio de R$ 0,584888889 por BDR.

preliminary value of R$ 0,584888889 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 14/09/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 14/09/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 04/08/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 04/08/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de

Books will be closed for issuances and

emissão e cancelamento no período de

cancelations from 07/08/2023 to 08/08/2023.

07/08/2023 até 08/08/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

