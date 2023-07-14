Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is the No. 2 clinical laboratory in the United States. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - clinical laboratory services (63.9%): routine testing, patient diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment, and other services; - development and clinical trial services (36.1%): for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows : North America (81.2%), Europe (12.7%) and other (6.1%).