INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Laboratory
Patrocinado da Laboratory Corp of America
Corp of America Holdings (Company), ISIN
Holdings, código ISIN BRL1CABDR006, informa
BRL1CABDR006, hereby informs that on
que foi aprovado em 13/07/2023 o pagamento
13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos
do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,720000000,
of USD 0,720000000 per share.
que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$)
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023,
de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor
BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the
prévio de R$ 0,584888889 por BDR.
preliminary value of R$ 0,584888889 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 14/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 14/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 04/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 04/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de
Books will be closed for issuances and
emissão e cancelamento no período de
cancelations from 07/08/2023 to 08/08/2023.
07/08/2023 até 08/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
