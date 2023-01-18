Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LH   US50540R4092

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

(LH)
  Report
01/18/2023
251.35 USD   -1.34%
Laboratory of America : Q4 and Full Year 2022 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Earnings Conference Call

01/18/2023 | 05:00pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Labcorp Contacts:

Investors: Chas Cook - 336-436-5076

Investor@Labcorp.com

Media: Brandi Martin - 336-436-8263

Media@Labcorp.com

LABCORP TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON

FEBRUARY 16, 2023

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 - Labcorp(NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results. The earnings press release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

The call will be webcast live on the Labcorp Investor Relations website. Participants may also register for the call by clicking on this link, to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. The webcast and dial-in are listen-only. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the start, although participants may register and join at any time during the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event, and will be available until Feb. 2, 2024. To access the webcast recording, visit the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.comor follow us on LinkedInand Twitter @Labcorp.

# # #

Disclaimer

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
